Home > Entertainment > ‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’

‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’

Priyanka Chopra faced backlash for choosing hot dogs over Vada pav during a rapid-fire quiz, sparking a social media storm questioning her "Desi" identity. Labelled a "Pardesi girl," she responded wittily on Instagram, saying, "Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi."

Priyanka Chopra's Response to Vada Pav vs Hot Dog Controversy

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 22:27:59 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in an online debate after choosing a ‘Hot dog’ over ‘Vada pav.’ The ‘Head of State’ actress got into this rapid fire Q&A during the red carpet premiere of the film, causing a stir among viewers on the Internet.

Social Media Storm Erupts Over Hot Dog Preference

An online controversy recently surfaced when Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose hot dogs over Vada pav during a rapid fire quiz at the premiere of her film on July 10,2025. This became hot news because of the actress’s desi girl persona. 

Priyanka was diplomatic with her choice in Chicken tikka masala and Enchiladas but her instant alignment towards Hot dogs over the well known Vada pav of Mumbai was the main highlight of that interview.

The internet was doubting her Indian roots and made strong remarks like labelling her as a “Pardesi girl” and someone who prefers an American lifestyle. The interview became viral instantly and the internet was filled with trolls and disappointing reactions of netizens.

Priyanka Claps Back with Witty Response

Priyanka addressed the criticism with humour on her Instagram Story, writing, “Wow bro. Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi.” She sarcastically answered to this backlash and directly aimed at the trolls who are going viral by mocking her food preference. 

She added, “I love a Vada pav, but Hot dog is my weakness,” attempting to diffuse the situation while standing by her preference. The response polarized the fans, with some applauding her brashness and others condemning her for having dissed authentic cultural sentiment.

Amid the controversy, Priyanka continues to make headlines for her work. She is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu, with recent shoots in Odisha.

Also Read: This Filmmaker Once Asked Priyanka Chopra To Fix Her Nose And She Immediately Did

Tags: Entertainmenthead of statespremierepriyanka chopra

