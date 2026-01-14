Disha Patani Spotted Again With Rumoured Beau Talwinder Singh Sidhu, Dodges Paparazzi At Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben Reception!

The dazzling Mumbai celebration of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben was highly publicized, not only for the newly married couple but mostly for the shocking appearance of Disha Patani with her rumored lover, the Punjabi singer Talwiinder.

While the film fraternity was engaged in festivities for Kriti Sanon’s sister, the “Yodha” actress and the “Dhundhala” hitmaker were the focus of everyone’s attention. Even though they tried very hard to be unnoticeable, the couple’s overlapping attendance at the starry event has made the internet go crazy, thus effectively enhancing the rumor about the love affair between Bollywood and the music industry.

Paparazzi Dodge: Mouni Roy’s Tactical Support

Disha Patani and Talwiinder made their entrance separately at the venue, being the first ones there, which was part of the cunning moves to get rid of the camera flashes. The wearer of the lovely red dress was the actress who made the crowd astonished, while the performer trailed behind trying to keep his usual low profile by hiding his face with a black mask and avoiding the red carpet.

Actually, it was Disha’s close friend Mouni Roy who arranged everything. Mouni was constantly seen helping the singer to go around the venue so that he would not be photographed together with Disha. Such tactical coordination implies not only a high level of trust but also a wish to keep their relationship concealed from the media’s watchful eyes.

Rumoured Beau: From Udaipur Hand-Holding to Mumbai Sightings

The duo’s associated rumor, although not completely new, spread to a great extent during Nupur and Stebin’s destination wedding in Udaipur. One of the viral videos from the celebrations captured the couple easily going through the gestures of holding hands and chatting with friends, and the incident was declared as an “unofficial announcement” by the fans.

After the Udaipur festivities, the rumored couple and the actress were also seen at the airport, though Talwiinder always tried to cover his face. No one has yet come forth to make an official declaration about the relationship, but their constant sightings culminating in their taking the same car from the Mumbai reception definitely suggest a strong bond that is more than just a friendship.

