This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

Bollywood industry has multiple actors and actresses who have worked really hard to achieve what they have now. They all have their own struggles and have now established a space in Bollywood and in the hearts of their fans. Well, there is one actor who has seen many struggles to connect with fans and chooses to live in tiny chawls.

Actress Lived in a Chawl- Fans Can’t Believe What She Did Next

We have seen many actors using different techniques to connect deeply with their roles. From physical transformations to intense working hours, they have done everything to bring authenticity to their characters. This one actor actually did something like that. For her upcoming movie, she started living in a chawl to connect with her actor. This news created a buzz among the fans.

From Chawl Life to Bollywood Spotlight



Yes, you heard that right, living in chawls for that deep connection with the role. This actress is none other than Divya Khosla Kumar. Nowadays, Divya is preparing for her new movie ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ and recently took to Instagram to share her story of connection with the role. She shared that she started living in a chawl in Lucknow for her role to understand it well. Her unique acting style stunned her fans.







Who is Divya Khosla Kumar?

Divya Khosla is a widely known personality in the Bollywood industry through her directorial work in Yaariyan (2014) and Sanam Re (2016). But do you know, she started her acting career with Telugu cinema in Love Today, and later she put foot in Hindi cinema with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Divya Khosal made a grand entry on the big screen with her movies, Satyameva Jayate 2, Yaariyan 2, and Savi.

Divya Khosla Married to Whom?

In 2012, Divya Khosla tied the knot with the chairman and managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, his family owns Rs 10,000 crore.

