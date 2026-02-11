Dr Sreeleela! Pushpa 2 Actress Earns MBBS Degree After 6 Years of Juggling Movies and Medicine, Fans Call It ‘Next-Level Discipline’

Actress Sreeleela has added a new title to her name, and this time, it’s not related to cinema. The Pushpa 2 actress has officially earned her MBBS degree after six years of balancing a demanding film career with rigorous medical studies. She graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai, and moments from her convocation ceremony on February 10 are now winning hearts across social media.

Sreelela Becomes Doctor

Pushpa 2 actress dressed in maroon academic robes, Sreelela was seen receiving her degree on stage, later sharing an emotional hug with her family. As videos from the ceremony went viral, fans flooded social media with praises, calling her journey disciplined and applauding her for managing film shoots, public life, and academics- all at the same time.

In one of her viral videos, Sreelela was seen with her classmates taking a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath.







Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Sometimes we can’t even score pass marks… how did she manage studying and completing medicine while doing movies?”

Second user wrote, “How on the earth somebody can compete MBBS so easily..she should be really brilliant.”

Another user said, “That’s seriously impressive. Cinema shoots, tight schedules, public life… and still completing medical graduation? That takes next-level discipline,”