Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn  To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar On Big Screen On…

This is a much-awaited and concluding kind of part of the Drishyam franchise that is now officially ready for release. The movie, Drishyam 3, is set to hit the theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. The producers have announced that actor Ajay Devgn will once again take on his iconic role of Vijay Salgaonkar.

Already in the express lane to be the next big thriller, the flick has started filming in different locations. The producers have also mentioned that the upcoming movie is set within the Drishyam Universe and at least two new characters will be introduced, thereby elevating the tension for the Salgaonkar family.

Vijay Salgaonkar’s character – an ordinary middle-class man who mainly uses his brain, emotional strength, and children’s loyalty to beat the system – is the one whose interpretation by the actor has the strongest impact on the audience. Over time, the character has been one of the most unforgettable fathers in Indian cinema, the one who always holds up against tests and tribulations, but never through violence.

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn alongside other fabulous stars like Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, is all going to reprise their roles. The returning actors have already created a tense environment, and the producers have hinted at the fast-paced drama as the story unfolds.

This movie, “Drishyam 3”, is being produced by Star Studios in partnership with Panorama Studios. This is directed by Abhishek Pathak and co-written by Abhishek, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. As per the reports, the final producers of Drishyam 3 are Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

This movie, Drishyam 3, is scheduled to premiere on October 2, 2026, the date recognised throughout India as Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and therefore considered by many as a critical film with respect to the future of the Hindi film industry.