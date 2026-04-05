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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

Anticipation peaks for Drishyam 3 as the final chapter promises closure to the gripping saga. The Malayalam version starring Mohanlal releases May 21, 2026, while the Hindi film with Ajay Devgn arrives October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 Release
Drishyam 3 Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 5, 2026 22:52:40 IST

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Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

The anticipation for the conclusion of the Salgaonkar and Georgekutty sagas has reached a fever pitch as the franchise prepares for its ultimate chapter.

The third installment will deliver complete closure to all unresolved aspects of the cat-and-mouse narrative, which has entertained audiences who speak different languages.

Director Jeethu Joseph keeps the main plot confidential, but he has announced all logistical details for both the Malayalam and Hindi film versions, which will show the audience when they can see the final performance of the creator.

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Global Theatrical Release and Prime Video Streaming

The Malayalam original, starring Mohanlal as the legendary Georgekutty, is officially scheduled to hit global theaters on May 21, 2026, a date chosen to coincide with the superstar’s birthday.

The new date comes after their previous schedule, which had set the original date for April. For digital viewing options, Amazon Prime Video has announced that it owns exclusive digital rights to the movie.

The platform will offer the film to stream after its theatrical release through multiple formats, which include SVOD and possible TVOD rentals, allowing fans from around the world to watch the ending legally.

October Premiere and Hindi Remake Distribution

The Hindi adaptation, which stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, will maintain its original thematic elements until its scheduled release on October 2, 2026.

The film uses this particular date to honor the “October 2nd” alibi, which served as the main plot element in the first movie. The Hindi audience must wait until autumn to discover how the Bollywood team will adapt the script, which the Malayalam version will release earlier during summer.

The Hindi version will begin its distribution through theaters before moving to digital platforms, which will probably happen on a major streaming service that will be announced before the release date.

Also Read: Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

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Tags: Ajay Devgn Vijay SalgaonkarDrishyam 3 releaseJeethu Joseph filmMohanlal Georgekutty

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Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

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Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

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Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited
Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited
Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited
Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

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