Duffer Brothers Shock Fans: Steve Harrington Was Supposed to Die in Season 1, Creators Reveal Ahead of Stranger Things 5

When the Duffer Brothers wrote the script for the first season of Stranger Things, they never thought that Joe Keery’s character, Steve Harrington, would last past the first season. At that time, the intention of the Duffer Brothers was to make Steve a minor, one-dimensional character, and to get rid of him early on in the story.

Joe Keery’s Performance Changed Everything

After seeing Joe Keery’s incredibly charming personality and screen presence, the Duffer Brothers changed their minds about the direction of the story and made the decision to turn Steve Harrington into a more complex and relatable character. Therefore, as time went on, Steve Harrington became one of the most beloved and emotionally significant characters in the show.

From Troubled Teen to Hero

Steve, from troubled teen to hero, has provided one of the most memorable character arcs of Stranger Things. His progression from an immature teenager to a protective, courageous hero helps create humour, an emotional connection to others, and provides balance in the story line — a character which today’s audiences cannot envision the series without.

Excitement Builds for Season 5

Now that the series is in its final season, Steve’s survival and continued participation in the overall story comes as a shock and a reason for gratitude to many fans. To know that he was originally slated for death makes his journey of growth and survival that much more special. With Season 5 expected to provide drama and an abundance of unknown events, there is much anticipation concerning the conclusion of Steve’s character arc.

This article is based on publicly available interviews and information. Details are for informational purposes only. No intention is made to misrepresent or defame any individuals involved.

