WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Video: Sobhita Dhulipala uploaded a light-hearted #BTS from her first wedding anniversary with Naga Chaitanya. The clip captures intimate celebrations filled with laughs, smiles and playful traditions.

Sobhita Dhulipala Naga Chaitanya Wedding Video: Traditional rituals meet playful moments

Sobhita shows us the playful situation that accompanies an enduring traditional post-wedding ritual of pulling a wedding ring out of a pot of milk (or water). Naga Chaitanya “won” this game; however, Sobhita laughed at the competitive spirit displayed by both of them displaying their easy going and playful chemistry.

Bride‑to‑be’s glowing joy shines through

Insights into Sobhita’s joyous state of mind and glowing joy during her wedding day preparations came in an earlier clip of Sobhita preparing herself before her wedding day. While preparing to get dressed at her wedding, Sobhita heard dhol beats play and began dancing, joyfully saying to herself “Meri shaadi ho rahi hai” (I am getting Married), reflecting the excitement and joy she felt for her wedding day.

Fans flood social media with love

This wedding video immediately became a trending topic on the #SocialMedia platform with many comments on how cute and adorable the couple looked with so much chemistry and warmth from their wedding day moments. Many followers stated they appreciate being given an honest, unfiltered view of how they celebrated their wedding day.

A love story that continues to resonate

Sobhita and Naga’s union — marked by love, tradition, and light‑heartedness — continues to strike a chord with their audience. This anniversary video is more than a memory; it’s a happy reminder of new beginnings, shared joy and the love that binds them.

