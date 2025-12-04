LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Video: Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates one year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya with a playful wedding video. Fans adore the candid moments, rituals, and joyful chemistry of the couple’s special day.

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: December 4, 2025 14:02:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Video: Sobhita Dhulipala uploaded a light-hearted #BTS from her first wedding anniversary with Naga Chaitanya. The clip captures intimate celebrations filled with laughs, smiles and playful traditions.

Sobhita Dhulipala Naga Chaitanya Wedding Video: Traditional rituals meet playful moments

Sobhita shows us the playful situation that accompanies an enduring traditional post-wedding ritual of pulling a wedding ring out of a pot of milk (or water). Naga Chaitanya “won” this game; however, Sobhita laughed at the competitive spirit displayed by both of them displaying their easy going and playful chemistry.

Bride‑to‑be’s glowing joy shines through

Insights into Sobhita’s joyous state of mind and glowing joy during her wedding day preparations came in an earlier clip of Sobhita preparing herself before her wedding day. While preparing to get dressed at her wedding, Sobhita heard dhol beats play and began dancing, joyfully saying to herself “Meri shaadi ho rahi hai” (I am getting Married), reflecting the excitement and joy she felt for her wedding day.

Fans flood social media with love

This wedding video immediately became a trending topic on the #SocialMedia platform with many comments on how cute and adorable the couple looked with so much chemistry and warmth from their wedding day moments. Many followers stated they appreciate being given an honest, unfiltered view of how they celebrated their wedding day.

A love story that continues to resonate

Sobhita and Naga’s union — marked by love, tradition, and light‑heartedness — continues to strike a chord with their audience. This anniversary video is more than a memory; it’s a happy reminder of new beginnings, shared joy and the love that binds them.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 1:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: behind the scenes wedding momentscelebrity wedding videoNaga Chaitanya anniversary celebrationNaga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala videoSobhita Dhulipala one year as MrsSobhita Dhulipala playful wedding videoSobhita Dhulipala wedding anniversarySobhita Naga love storyTollywood celebrity wedding

RELATED News

Duffer Brothers Shock Fans: Steve Harrington Was Supposed to Die in Season 1, Creators Reveal Ahead of Stranger Things 5

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer : Lily Collins Shines As Rome And A Secret Romance Steal The Spotlight

Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

Matthew Perry Death Case Update: Doctor Jailed for Providing Ketamine to ‘Friends’ Star

LATEST NEWS

“19 Minutes Viral Video Original Link”: Why People Become Crazy Behind The Leaked Sex Tapes, Know Psychology Behind Such Behavior

MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

Why Finland Is The Happiest Country In The World And What India Can Learn To Improve Its Global Ranking

Struggling With A Cold? Discover Smart, Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Home Warm Without Switching On The Heater

Will The Viral ‘19-Minute Video’ Empty Your Bank Account? Think Twice Before You Click On The Malware Link

ED Raids 20 Locations in Uttar Pradesh in ₹300-Crore Maxizone Ponzi Scheme Probe

Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

‘Satisfaction Of Stealing From A Thief Is Crazy’: How ChatGPT Helped Delhi Man Track Down Facebook Scammer, Make Him ‘Beg’ For Forgiveness

Airtel & Nokia Power India’s Tech Future: Developers To Tap 5G, AI, And Edge Via Network As Code

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya
WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya
WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya
WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

QUICK LINKS