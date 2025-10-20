Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama ‘Kaantha’ Reveals New Release Date, Fans Excited For This Grand Cinematic Journey!

The much-coveted, highly awaited period drama Kaantha, with the enormously talented Dulquer Salmaan, has set a new date for global release, bringing renewed excitement among cinephiles. The film will have a blowout theatrical release on November 14-th, very much a critical date for the makers since this date falls within the festival season.

The makers sensibly pushed the release date from September 12 to accommodate an opening-on day worthy of the festival celebration. Salmaan, who is also one of the producers, announced the sensational new date and dedicated the film to audiences for an unforgettable experience of the heydays of Southern cinema. With this announcement, Kaantha is now assuredly positioned amidst the largest pan-Indian releases for the month, yet another step for the star in crossing linguistic barriers.

Period Drama: 1950s Madras

Selvamani Selvaraj helms this film which actually stands transported to the really deeply atmospheric backdrops of Madras in the 1950s. It shows the exciting aspects of early moviemaking through a dramatic thriller that features the conflicts between tradition and nascent modernity happening inside the very film industry.

Salmaan plays the lead part, Chandran, an actor who carries the story conflict against a legendary director, Ayya (played by Samuthirakani). Their creative and personal friction is born out of taking a very strong original female-centric horror script, ‘Saantha,’ and transforming it into the hero-centric ‘Kaantha,’ which promises a deep dive into ego and ambition.

Production Delay & Star Power

Initially, it was postponed from the September window because the producers did not want to divide the box office with their other co-production, the extremely successful Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Dulquer.

It worked because the earlier film went on to have a fine run. Kaantha is a collaboration of Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, which indeed signifies a film of serious scale in terms of technical and artistic parts.

With Bhagyashri Borse featuring as the female lead and promising some really nice retro visuals captured by cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, it’s bound to cause quite a stir when it arrives on November 14, hoping for an enormous global reception.

