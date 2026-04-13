DYK Asha Bhosle Sang For This Pakistani Film And It Marked Adnan Sami’s Acting Debut

India lost an icon on April 12 as Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. Fans, artists and leaders, all paid their tributes to the legendary singer at her residence or on social media. The legendary singer was cremated at Shivaji Park on Monday after being accorded state honours, with soldiers carefully wrapping her casket, adorned with white lilies, in the national flag. Throughout her illustrious decades-long career, Asha Bhosle lent her voice to as many as 12,000 songs across 20 languages. But did you know the celebrated artist sang for a Pakistani film too?

While many of her fans do not know, Asha Bhosle sang for Pakistani film Sargam, that released in 1995. The movie was Adnan Sami’s debut project and featured Zeba Bakhtiar. Notably, this was the only Pakistani film in which Adnan Sami ever featured.

About Adnan Sami’s Sargam

Sargam was helmed by Syed Noor and it marked the acting debut of Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar. Majority of the songs were written by Riaz ur Rehman Saghar, while the music was composed by Adnan Sami. Asha Bhosle sang two tracks for the film and they were – Kya hai, yeh uljhan kya hai…? and Zara dholki bajao gori o.

Adnan Sami’s Emotional Post

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after multi-organ failure. Adnan Sami, who called the veteran singer his ‘alley-dwelling mother’, said, “My alley-dwelling Mother has departed… The light of In Ankhon ki Masti has dimmed, and Kabhi toh nazar milao now feels like a final prayer uttered at the soul’s farewell. The voice that cradled me like a lap is silent today, yet in every melody, her hand still feels like it rests upon my head, and it always will… Sometimes, the heart just doesn’t want to say ‘Khuda hafiz’…” The duo also collaborated for Kabhi toh nazar milao.

Meri suron wali Maa chali gaeen…

“In Ankhon ki Masti” ka noor bujh gaya,

aur “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” ab sirf rooh ki rukhsati par ki gayi akhri dua sa lagta hai.

Jis awaaz ne godh bankar sambhala,

aaj woh khamosh hai,

par har dhun mein unka haath ab bhi mere sir par… pic.twitter.com/Vo0bI8EUjx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle’s Death

The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday following cardiac and respiratory issues. Sources indicated that her condition was critical, and she was kept under close supervision in the ICU. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her passing.

Asha Bhosle built a legacy defined by remarkable versatility. She effortlessly moved across genres, lending her voice to Bollywood hits, ghazals and various regional songs. Among her most popular tracks are Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke. Her contributions earned her numerous honours, including seven Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards.

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