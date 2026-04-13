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Home > Entertainment News > VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

When Asha Bhosle was brought to her residence for final tributes, she was draped in the Tricolour as a mark of deep respect. Visuals showed her being accorded state honours, with soldiers carefully wrapping her casket, adorned with white lilies, in the national flag.

VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 13, 2026 13:44:18 IST

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VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

Bollywood has been mourning the death of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, who died on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92. A sea of fans gathered in Mumbai and bid her an emotional goodbye. From actors to politicians, people from all walks of life cherished her timeless legacy and paid their homage. The music legend will be cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Monday.

Who’s who of the B-Town arrived at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel, to pay their final tribute. Actor Tabu, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, were among those who paid their last respect to the icon and consoled Asha Bhosle’s grieving granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai

A video shared by PTI show Tabu consoling an emotional Zanai. The actor, after paying homage to Asha Bhosle, could be seen hugging and calming her down. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar were also seen interacting with Zanai and the rest of the family after paying their respect to the icon. Among others celebrities who visited Asha Bhosle’s home were actor Asha Parekh and music composer AR Rahman.

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“Mumbai: Actor Tabu gets emotional as she arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel. She hugs and consoles Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle,” the caption of the video read.

Social media reacted to the emotional video and one of them commented, “Remember that iconic Asha song, for Tabu, ‘Mujhe Rang De’, from Takshak.”

Asha Bhosle’s Demise

On Monday, when Asha Bhosle was brought to her residence for final tributes, she was draped in the Tricolour as a mark of deep respect. Visuals from the occasion showed her being accorded state honours, with soldiers carefully wrapping her casket, adorned with white lilies, in the national flag. Family members, friends and admirers gathered to pay their respects. The public can continue to offer their condolences at her Lower Parel residence until 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will move towards Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Her last rites are scheduled to be performed at 4 PM.

Asha Bhosle’s Musical Journey

Asha Bhosle’s journey in music is nothing short of extraordinary with more than 12,000 songs under her name. Starting her career at a young age, she carved a niche for herself in an industry where competition was intense. Over the decades, she became synonymous with versatility, effortlessly adapting to different genres, from peppy cabaret numbers to soulful ghazals and classical compositions.

The singer’s collaborations with leading composers and her ability to reinvent her style kept her relevant across generations. With a voice that carried emotion and depth, she left an indelible mark on Indian music, inspiring countless artists and winning the hearts of millions worldwide.

ALSO READ | ICYMI: When Asha Bhosle Nailed Vicky Kaushal’s Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Hook Step

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VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

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VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

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VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect
VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect
VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect
VIDEO: An Emotional Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Grieving Granddaughter As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect

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