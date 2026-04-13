ICYMI: When Asha Bhosle Nailed Vicky Kaushal’s Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Hook Step

It was an end of an era as legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday, April 12. One of the most celebrated voices of her time, she died at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle proved her mettle in Hindi playback singing early in life under the guidance of her sister and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. While the world of music mourns Asha Bhosle’s death, it was not long that she last performed on stage.

The renowned singer last performed on stage in 2024 in Dubai. Alongside her soulful singing, she demonstrated that she could equally keep up with the latest trends. The Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert was held on December 29, 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Asha Bhosle’s Last Performance On Stage

While the audience couldn’t keep calm with Asha Bhosle’s singing, they were treated to an unexpected moment. The singer was on stage when the hit track Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad Newz was being played. What happened next left everyone surprised. It was Asha Bhosle shaking a leg to the peppy song and the moment is still etched in our hearts.

It took no time for the moment to become a social media sensation. Her viral moment of nailing the hook step sent social media into a frenzy. Following her death, the internet brought back fond memories of the singer and shared multiple videos from the performance. “Asha Bhosle ji… A charismatic personality even at 91 at her last concert in Dubai,” one of the captions read.

Asha Bhosle ji…

A charismatic personality even at 91 at her last concert in Dubai#AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/6Q6kSQ2BSG — aerodynamic (@revisewithme_uk) April 12, 2026

What Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Had Said

The original singer of the track, Karan Aujla, had expressed his admiration for Asha Bhosle. He penned, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.”

Asha Bhosle’s Demise

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after suffering from cardiac and respiratory complications. According to sources, her condition was extremely critical, and she was placed under close observation in the ICU. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed that she had died. The family has announced that her last rites will take place at 4 pm on Monday.

Over a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Asha Bhosle became known for her extraordinary versatility. She lent her voice to Bollywood songs, ghazals, and a wide range of regional music. Some of her most memorable tracks include Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke. She earned numerous accolades throughout her life, including seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and two National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat.

ALSO READ: DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason