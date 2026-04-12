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Home > Entertainment News > DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

Recalling their early days during a conversation with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Bhosle shared how their bond began on a lighthearted note.

Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 12, 2026 17:27:28 IST

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DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

In a candid interview, Asha Bhosle once admitted that she used to feel “afraid” of Kishore Kumar, who had a habit of playfully teasing her. The iconic duo went on to create several timeless songs together, including Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Pyar Ka Dard Hai, Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka, and O Sathi Chal.

Recalling their early days during a conversation with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Bhosle shared how their bond began on a lighthearted note. “Kishore Da and I were quite new when we sang for a film called Muqqadar. He was very quirky. Once, while recording a song that went ‘Ek, do, teen, chaar…’, I pronounced ‘do’ as ‘don’ in Marathi. From that day, he nicknamed me ‘Don’ and would constantly tease me about it,” she said.

She added that his playful antics often left her intimidated. “He would team up with the chorus singers just to pull my leg. I was quite scared of him at first. But eventually, I started giving it back. That’s when he said, ‘Tu bhi pakki hai,’ and we became friends,” she recalled.

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Bhosle also spoke about a difficult moment early in their careers, when both she and Kumar were rejected by a recordist. “Recording used to start late in those days, with large microphones. There was a recordist named Robin Chatterjee, while the music director, Khemchand Prakash, was very fond of us. But as soon as we began singing, Chatterjee said our voices weren’t good enough and suggested calling someone else,” she said.

Hurt by the rejection, the two quietly left and made their way to Mahalakshmi station late at night. “We were hungry and disheartened. We managed to get some food and tea, but it wasn’t an easy moment,” she added.

While Kumar was deeply upset, Bhosle remained optimistic. “I told him that one day he would become a great artiste,” she said. Years later, when they returned for another recording as established names, fate brought them face-to-face with the same recordist again.

“Kishore da pointed him out and joked, ‘Asha, the villain is here.’ He even said he wouldn’t sing if that man was recording. But I stopped him and said it wasn’t right to take away someone’s livelihood. He reminded me of what had happened earlier, but I told him that perhaps the timing wasn’t in our favour back then,” she shared.

Despite her attempt to diffuse the situation, Kumar went ahead and confronted the recordist. Reflecting on the episode, Bhosle simply concluded, “It’s all destiny.”

ALSO READ:  Why Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar Always Wore White Sarees — The Reason Will Surprise You

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DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

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DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

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DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason
DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason
DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason
DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

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