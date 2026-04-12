Why Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar Always Wore White Sarees — The Reason Will Surprise You

Late Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar were both immensely popular playback singers from India and well-known for their incredible musical creations. They were also known for being sisters and having a very special bond that includes having a healthy competitive spirit in their musical careers as well. There have been many discussions about the sisters’ close relationship over time, including their deep love for one another as sisters, along with a degree of professional competition when they worked together. The two had special ties as family, but when they worked together, Lata had a very formal approach to working with Asha. However, when they were at home together, Lata was very casual and comfortable while talking to Asha. Asha has talked about a very interesting part of their life when they were growing up in India; this was that both of them preferred to wear white sarees.

Asha Bhosle reveals why she and Lata Mangeshkar wore white sarees

Even though Asha and Lata were rivals in the business world, they had an incredible amount of respect for one another. When Asha appeared on the Couple of Things podcast, she spoke fondly of their deep connection and how their personalities were different. She also explained what led to them dressing so differently when they first started out.

According to Asha Bhosle, “Didi (Lata Mangeshkar) and I always wore white sarees because we felt the colour suited our complexion better. We believed that wearing other colours made us look darker. Eventually, I began experimenting with pink sarees, though Didi would sometimes give me a side-eye. Gradually, I started incorporating more colours.”

Asha Bhosle on Lata Mangeshkar’s dual personalities

Asha went on to say that Lata was a very professional person in public. While she and Asha had a very natural and affectionate relationship at home, when they were outside, Lata would present herself as a composed, professional person.

“In our home, we spoke in Marathi and shared a very natural bond. But the moment she stepped out, she became Lata Mangeshkar—the legend. There was a noticeable shift in our equation,” Asha Bhosle shared.

Asha also talked about how Lata would have little or no physical contact with her and would show no affection toward her in most of Lata’s work-related settings. Asha noted that Lata treated people outside the home as if they did not have a personal connection.

A childhood bond that defined their journey

Asha, Meena, Usha, and Hridaynath were all younger than Lata (the oldest), but Asha had a strong bond with Lata that started very early. According to a report by India Today, one time when Lata was five years old and going to school, Asha was not allowed to go to school with her, and Lata left school for home that day.

Both sisters began singing at a young age to support their family, eventually becoming two of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. While their professional journeys often drew comparisons, their enduring bond remained a testament to their shared beginnings and mutual respect.

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