RIP Asha Bhosle: PM Modi, Bollywood Mourn Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle’s Demise

The singer’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation. She revealed that Asha Bhosle was admitted due to “extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.” She wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to iconic singer Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the iconic singer, writing on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world.”

He further added, “Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her.”

“My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives,” PM Modi concluded.

Bollywood Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Actor Akshay Kumar also mourned her demise, stating, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti.”

No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNEl7QFt8M — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 12, 2026

Ranvir Shorey shared a throwback video of the singer crooning ‘Mera Kuch Saman’ while remembering Pancham Da.

When the artist becomes the art. 🙏🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/clUxfE8hok — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 12, 2026

Actor Rajat Bedi expressed his grief, saying, “Big loss to the industry. I express my condolences to her family and all her fans.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor Rajat Bedi says, “Big loss to the industry. I express my condolences to her family and all her fans…” pic.twitter.com/q253eLUwnx — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the loss as “extremely sad,” stating, “After Lata didi, another star from the Mangeshkar family has faded away. The beautiful garden of music has become desolate today.” He also recalled a recent programme where Asha Bhosle had fondly encouraged him to sing ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar,’ highlighting her lively and versatile spirit.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid homage, saying, “Her voice was not just a confluence of notes but an unspoken bond of emotions that will remain alive in every heart. Her songs will continue to echo for generations to come.” He extended condolences to her family, the music fraternity, and her millions of fans worldwide.

मधुर वाणी और अद्वितीय गायकी की प्रतिमूर्ति दीदी आशा भोसले जी ने दशकों तक भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊँचाइयों तक पहुँचाया। उनकी आवाज़ केवल सुरों का संगम नहीं, बल्कि भावनाओं का ऐसा अनकहा रिश्ता है जिसे शब्दों में बाँध पाना संभव नहीं है। एक ऐसा जुड़ाव जो हर दिल में सदा जीवित रहेगा। उनके गाए… pic.twitter.com/DEj58KaBZA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle’s Son Speaks To ANI

Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle says, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.” https://t.co/enJlEizboY pic.twitter.com/4WqTd9HYxg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been battling multiple health issues and passed away due to organ failure. He said, “It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure…”

The news of her demise was also officially announced by Maharashtra’s Culture Minister Ashish Shelar outside the hospital. Her last rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm.

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, celebrated for timeless hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have turned 93 on September 8, 2026.

She began her illustrious career in 1943 with the Marathi song Chala Chala Nav Bala from the film Majha Bal. Early in her journey, she was often associated with lively dance numbers such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Haseena Zulfon Wali, but she later showcased her remarkable versatility with soulful ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and classical pieces such as Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye.

In 2023, marking her 90th birthday, she chose to perform at a grand live concert in Dubai instead of celebrating quietly with family. She told PTI before the performance, “At 90, standing on stage for three hours belting out songs. I’m thrilled I can still do it.”

She further reflected, “Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath). I’ve lived by that, given everything to music, survived tough times when I thought I couldn’t go on-and here I am.”

In 2024, she once again captured widespread attention by performing Tauba Tauba at a Dubai concert, even recreating the viral dance step from the film Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Over her illustrious career, she received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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