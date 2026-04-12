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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation

Asha Bhosle, the famous voice of modern Indian music, has died at the age of 92. She was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday because her heart and breathing were acting up.

Asha Bhosle And RD Burman (Photo: IG)
Asha Bhosle And RD Burman (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 12, 2026 13:40:43 IST

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Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation

Asha Bhosle, the famous voice of modern Indian music, has died at the age of 92. She was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday because her heart and breathing were acting up. The legendary singer was in the news lately because of health problems. He was known for classic songs like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge,” “Rangeela Re,” and “Sharara Sharara.” Zanai Bhosle, her granddaughter, went to X to talk about what was going on. She said that Asha Bhosle was very tired and had a chest infection. Zanai requested privacy for the family during this time and expressed hope, assuring fans that they would share positive updates soon.

A Nostalgic First Meeting with RD Burman

Asha fondly remembered her first meeting with R. D. Burman in an interview with DNA. She told me that he had once asked her for an autograph after hearing her Marathi natya sangeet on the radio.

She called him a “slender, pale boy with thick glasses” and said that their relationship got stronger over time. She even yelled at him for dropping out of college in Kolkata, which made him grumpy for the whole recording session.

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A Love Story Rooted in Music

In another interview with The Quint, candidly Asha Bhosle talked about how RD Burman asked her to marry him. She said that he kept praising her musical skills and admitted that he liked her voice, which eventually won her over.

Marriages, Struggles, and Personal Life

Asha Bhosle married RD Burman in 1980, but before that, she had married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was Lata Mangeshkar’s secretary, when she was 16. As a result of this choice, the Mangeshkar family and I were not on good terms for a while.

The marriage didn’t last long; Asha was already a mother of three by the time it ended. She later married RD Burman, but she said that Lata Mangeshkar never talked about their relationship with either of them.

A Bond Beyond Separation

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman are said to have split up in the late 1980s because they had different lifestyles, but they still respected each other. They kept meeting often until he died in 1994.

In an interview with India Today, Asha called him “mad” in the most loving way possible, saying that he was a visionary who valued music above all else and wrote songs that were way ahead of their time.

A Musical Legacy Spanning Eight Decades

Asha Bhosle had an amazing career that lasted more than 80 years. She sang songs in many languages and worked with many famous artists from all over the world.

She won two National Film Awards, 18 Maharashtra State Film Awards, and even two Grammy nominations for her huge contributions to music. This made her one of the best singers in Indian music history.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

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Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation

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Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: When Singer Revealed Why She Said Yes To RD Burman — Know All About Love, Marriage And Separation

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