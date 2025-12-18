LIVE TV
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Season 5 ends with Emily choosing Rome over Paris and starting a calmer, honest romance with Marcello. She settles into a new life in Italy, prioritising growth and peace. But Gabriel’s last-minute decision to chase her to Rome leaves the love triangle unresolved.

Emily in Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Rome Wins, but Love Isn’t Over Yet (Pc: X)
Emily in Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Rome Wins, but Love Isn’t Over Yet (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 18, 2025 16:16:25 IST

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

The paved streets of Rome are now the official winners over the Paris boulevards, and as such, a tornado of love changing has arrived. The finale of Season 5 of the Netflix show “Emily in Paris” transforms the main question from “Will this be the case or not?” to a straightforward choice among the shades of her former Parisian life and the glowing expectation of a future in Italy.

After a long and winding relationship with Gabriel that was at times very painful, Emily Cooper has finally switched to gelato from a croissant which means she has made the choice of a path that prioritizes her professional growth and emotional clarity over a never-ending cycle of grief.

Marcello’s Italian Romance and Emily’s Shift to Rome

Even though Gabriel keeps on being a ghostly presence in her thoughts, the Season 5 closure further confirms that the love affair of Marcello in Italy is something beyond merely a rebound. In contrast to the complicated past full of secrets that she had with Gabriel, her affair with Marcello Muratori is marked by honesty and the two having a common passion for the “slow life” that the Italian countryside has to offer.”

Emily is now officially settled in her new Roman apartment, which is a clear sign of a permanent change in the Italian unit of Agence Grateau. The finale has Emily going to the extent of turning off her notifications a seldom-done act for this influencer, to completely get into her new life with Marcello, thereby effectively opting for the steady love of Marcello over the turmoil of Gabriel’s indecision.

Gabriel’s Final Pursuit and the Future of the Love Triangle

Even with the love story in Rome blooming, the end of the season brings a nail-biting cliffhanger about Gabriel’s last chase of Emily. Gabriel who has just received a Michelin star and found out that Genevieve was controlling his talks with Emily has made the decision not to give up on her. His next step is to get in touch with Mindy in order to find out where Emily is so that he can catch a flight to Rome and rekindle her love for him.

This in turn, leads to a “war of the cities” setting for the upcoming episode. Emily is now “getting” to Marcello but the long shadow of Gabriel’s arrival indicates that her heart is still up for grabs, though she has changed her base.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 4:16 PM IST
