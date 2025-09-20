"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Mohanlal after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the legendary Malayalam actor, director, and producer as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, India’s highest honour in cinema.

Celebrating the ‘Lucifer’ actor’s “excellence and versatility”, PM Modi wrote, “With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring.”

The Prime Minister congratulated Mohanlal on the milestone, adding that his accomplishments will continue to inspire future generations.

Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil,… pic.twitter.com/P0DkKg1FWL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2025

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared his greetings for Mohanlal, expressing pride in the actor’s legacy.

Taking to his X handle, Vaishnaw tweeted the announcement made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and hailed Mohanlal’s contributions to Indian cinema. “Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit,” he wrote.

Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 20, 2025

On Saturday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry made the announcement, further adding that the award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” Information and Ministry said in a post on X.

Having started his film journey at an early age, Mohanlal has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. (ANI)

