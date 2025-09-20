LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 20:25:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Mohanlal after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the legendary Malayalam actor, director, and producer as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, India’s highest honour in cinema.

Celebrating the ‘Lucifer’ actor’s “excellence and versatility”, PM Modi wrote, “With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring.”

The Prime Minister congratulated Mohanlal on the milestone, adding that his accomplishments will continue to inspire future generations.

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared his greetings for Mohanlal, expressing pride in the actor’s legacy.

Taking to his X handle, Vaishnaw tweeted the announcement made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and hailed Mohanlal’s contributions to Indian cinema. “Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit,” he wrote.

On Saturday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry made the announcement, further adding that the award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” Information and Ministry said in a post on X.

Having started his film journey at an early age, Mohanlal has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Dadasaheb Phalke Awardentertainment newsmohanlalpm modi’

RELATED News

Intervision 2025: India Marks Historic Presence At Intervision International Music Contest 2025
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twist: Tulsi Collapses After Seeing Pari and Ranvijay Together
Shyamkanu Mahanta Denies Reports Of Zubeen Garg’s Forced Participation In North East India Festival
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Malayalam Actor Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

LATEST NEWS

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!
Gautam Adani offers prayers at Jain temple in Ahmedabad, a day after SEBI clean chit to Adani Group
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Hardik Pandya gets 'Impact Player of the Match' medal following win over Oman
Gautam Adani Visits Jain Temple In Ahmedabad A Day After SEBI’s Clean Chit To Adani Group
"Sam Pitroda should go to Pakistan only": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
China's lawfare in the South China Sea endangers regional sovereignty
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Affordable High-Speed Travel for All, Says Railway Minister
"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

QUICK LINKS