Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav remains lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a multi-crore cheque bounce case, even as a viral video falsely claimed he had walked out of prison.

The clip, widely shared on social media over the weekend, sparked speculation that the actor had secured relief in the ₹9 crore debt matter. However, fact-checking reveals the video is several years old and unrelated to his current legal troubles.

Surrender After Court’s Rejection

Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 10 after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him more time to repay the outstanding amount in cheque bounce cases. The court had earlier directed him to surrender by February 4. His failure to comply led the bench to deny further relief, underlining that everyone is equal before the law.

During the February 12 hearing, the High Court posted the matter for February 16, effectively extending his judicial custody. The actor is required to pay nearly ₹9 crore in dues.

Viral Video Sparks Confusion

Amid the legal proceedings, a video surfaced showing Rajpal seated inside a car, interacting with the media. Many social media users claimed it was his first public appearance after being released from jail.

However, the clip dates back around seven years. In the video, Rajpal is speaking about Salman Khan, praising his generosity. The context relates to Salman securing bail in the 2018 black buck poaching case, not Rajpal’s current legal situation.

BIG NEWS: RAJPAL YADAV IS OUT OF JAIL 🫡 Rajpal Yadav is reportedly out of jail now, and soon after his release, he thanked Salman Khan for his support. He said:

“Salman Bhai is like a brother to me. There are very few people like him in our industry — he is always helping… pic.twitter.com/IPu3THWx1N — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) February 14, 2026

The confusion intensified as reports suggested Salman had offered financial assistance to help Rajpal clear his dues. Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have also reportedly extended support to the actor’s family.

What Is The ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case?

The case dates back to 2018, when a Delhi-based businessman filed a complaint against Rajpal and his wife, Radha, for allegedly failing to repay a ₹5 crore loan taken in 2010. With accumulated interest and penalties, the amount reportedly rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

The loan was linked to Rajpal’s directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata, released in 2012. The film failed to recover costs, and repayment issues followed.

In an earlier interview, Rajpal defended his decision to back the project, calling it a “creative experiment.” He said the funds were invested by a financer who wanted to launch his grandson and clarified that he never intended to become a full-time director.

Reflecting on the fallout, Rajpal said the project came at a high personal cost but added that no one could take away the joy and laughter gifted by God.

For now, despite viral claims, there is no official confirmation of Rajpal Yadav’s release, and the legal proceedings remain ongoing.

