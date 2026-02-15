LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row bangladesh Alexei Navalny entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav remains lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a multi-crore cheque bounce case, even as a viral video falsely claimed he had walked out of prison.

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video (Picture Credits: Instagram)
Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 15, 2026 00:44:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav remains lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a multi-crore cheque bounce case, even as a viral video falsely claimed he had walked out of prison.

The clip, widely shared on social media over the weekend, sparked speculation that the actor had secured relief in the ₹9 crore debt matter. However, fact-checking reveals the video is several years old and unrelated to his current legal troubles.

Surrender After Court’s Rejection

Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 10 after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him more time to repay the outstanding amount in cheque bounce cases. The court had earlier directed him to surrender by February 4. His failure to comply led the bench to deny further relief, underlining that everyone is equal before the law.

You Might Be Interested In

During the February 12 hearing, the High Court posted the matter for February 16, effectively extending his judicial custody. The actor is required to pay nearly ₹9 crore in dues.

Viral Video Sparks Confusion

Amid the legal proceedings, a video surfaced showing Rajpal seated inside a car, interacting with the media. Many social media users claimed it was his first public appearance after being released from jail.

However, the clip dates back around seven years. In the video, Rajpal is speaking about Salman Khan, praising his generosity. The context relates to Salman securing bail in the 2018 black buck poaching case, not Rajpal’s current legal situation.

The confusion intensified as reports suggested Salman had offered financial assistance to help Rajpal clear his dues. Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have also reportedly extended support to the actor’s family.

What Is The ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case?

The case dates back to 2018, when a Delhi-based businessman filed a complaint against Rajpal and his wife, Radha, for allegedly failing to repay a ₹5 crore loan taken in 2010. With accumulated interest and penalties, the amount reportedly rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

The loan was linked to Rajpal’s directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata, released in 2012. The film failed to recover costs, and repayment issues followed.

In an earlier interview, Rajpal defended his decision to back the project, calling it a “creative experiment.” He said the funds were invested by a financer who wanted to launch his grandson and clarified that he never intended to become a full-time director.

Reflecting on the fallout, Rajpal said the project came at a high personal cost but added that no one could take away the joy and laughter gifted by God.

For now, despite viral claims, there is no official confirmation of Rajpal Yadav’s release, and the legal proceedings remain ongoing.

ALSO READ: ‘Audio Note In Email’: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Aide; FIR Filed In Mohali

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 12:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Major Hip Surgery During ‘Very Challenging’ O’ Romeo Shoot, Film Released Amid Fan Frenzy At Promotions

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Remake: Two Versions, Two Stories? What’s The Release Date? Check All Details

Subhash Ghai Emotional As Lyricist Anand Bakshi’s Son Gifts His Father’s Glasses During Mumbai Event, Says ‘These Are Like His Soul’

Who Is Prashant Narayanan? Murder 2 Star Who Once Roasted Ranveer Singh Over ‘Method Acting’, Now in Spotlight After Calling Kartik Aaryan ‘Terrible Actor’

Kartik Aaryan Filming In Delhi: Did The Actor Join A Pride March In Connaught Place While Shooting For Naagzilla? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Snake Discovered in Pakistan Dugout Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match – VIDEO

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Check Out These World’s Largest, Most Revered Temples To Seek The Blessings Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Tariq-Style Bowling Leaves Teammates Laughing – VIDEO

BNP’s Tarique Rahman To Take Oath With Cabinet On February 17 After Landslide Win In Bangladesh Election

F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026: Red Bull, Mercedes Set Early Pace in Bahrain — Five Key Takeaways

ENG vs SCOT, T20 World Cup 2026: England Break European Jinx With Big Win Over Scotland

‘Talking About Completely Different Things’ Volodymyr Zelensky Questions Direction Of US-Brokered Geneva Peace Talks, Feels Pressured By Donald Trump

After BNP’s Big Win, Tarique Rahman Speaks On India Ties In First Post-Poll Address, Says ‘Interests Of Bangladesh And Its People Will Decide…’

Exide Empowers Future Engineers

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video
Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video
Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video
Fact Check: Is Rajpal Yadav Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Debt Case? Here’s What We Know Behind The VIRAL Video

QUICK LINKS