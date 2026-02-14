‘Audio Note In Email’: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Aide; FIR Filed In Mohali

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has alleged that she received a ₹10 crore extortion threat through an email containing an audio note, reportedly sent by an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following her complaint, the Mohali Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to police officials, Khurana approached authorities after receiving life-threatening emails from an individual claiming to be Zeeshan Akhtar, who is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Threat through audio note

The emails reportedly included an attached audio note demanding ₹10 crore as extortion money. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Sohana police station in Mohali under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saurav Jindal confirmed that the email contained a voice message allegedly sent by a foreign-based gangster demanding the money. Police teams are now working to trace the origin of the email and the attached audio file. Surveillance around the actress has also been heightened as a precautionary measure.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection?

Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Hans stated that the case has been taken seriously and that further legal action will follow as the probe progresses. Sources said the threat is being linked to operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has previously been accused of targeting high-profile figures from the film and music industries.

The development comes amid a string of similar incidents involving celebrities. Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh reportedly faced extortion threats. Punjabi singer B Praak was also allegedly targeted in a related case, with a complaint filed by his associate Dilnoor.

Himanshi Khurana, who rose to national fame through Bigg Boss 13 and is known for her work in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq, has not issued a detailed public statement yet. Meanwhile, the Mohali Police have assured strict action against those involved as investigations continue.

