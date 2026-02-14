LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn's Hindi Remake: Two Versions, Two Stories? What's The Release Date? Check All Details

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Remake: Two Versions, Two Stories? What’s The Release Date? Check All Details

Drishyam 3 may feature different plots in Malayalam and Hindi versions. Mohanlal’s film releases April 2, 2026; Ajay Devgn’s on Oct 2, 2026.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 14, 2026 21:34:23 IST

The much-anticipated third installment of the Drishyam franchise is officially on the horizon — but with an unexpected twist. Reports suggest that the Malayalam original starring Mohanlal and the Hindi remake led by Ajay Devgn may feature different storylines, making this one of the rare Indian franchises to experiment with dual narratives.

Here’s everything we know so far about the release dates, plot differences, and what fans can expect.

Drishyam 3 Release Date: When Are the Films Hitting Theatres?

The Malayalam version, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

With a six-month gap between the two releases, audiences may get to witness two distinct cinematic experiences within the same year.

Different Storylines for Malayalam and Hindi Versions?

According to industry buzz, Drishyam 3 will not follow the usual remake template. Instead of offering a scene-by-scene adaptation, the makers are reportedly planning separate narrative arcs for the Malayalam and Hindi versions.

Though both films will retain the franchise’s core themes suspense, family bonds, crime, and moral dilemmas the story progression, twists, and climax may differ significantly.

If true, this creative move could ensure that even fans who have watched both versions previously will encounter fresh surprises.

Mohanlal Returns as Georgekutty

In the Malayalam original, Mohanlal will reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty. Reports suggest that the third installment will dive deeper into the psychological aftermath and long-term consequences of the events that unfolded in the earlier films.

Staying rooted in Kerala’s socio-cultural setting, the Malayalam version is expected to maintain the grounded, emotionally layered storytelling that defined the franchise.

Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Version to Take a Commercial Turn?

On the other hand, the Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn is expected to take a slightly more expansive and commercially styled approach. While inspired by the original blueprint, the Hindi Drishyam 3 may reportedly introduce fresh investigative angles, altered character motivations, and new twists.

This could make the climax and resolution unpredictable, even for viewers familiar with the Malayalam storyline.

Why This Is a Big Experiment in Indian Cinema

If the reports hold true, Drishyam 3 could become one of the rare Indian franchises where regional storytelling differences shape the narrative in meaningful ways. Instead of a straightforward remake, audiences may witness two interpretations of the same core premise.

However, it’s important to note that the makers have not officially confirmed the plot differences yet.

With both films scheduled for 2026 releases, the battle of narratives Malayalam original vs Hindi remake is already generating massive buzz among cinephiles.

Will it truly be two versions, two stories? Fans will have to wait until April and October 2026 to find out.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 9:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS