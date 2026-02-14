LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Prashant Narayanan? Murder 2 Star Who Once Roasted Ranveer Singh Over 'Method Acting', Now in Spotlight After Calling Kartik Aaryan 'Terrible Actor'

Who Is Prashant Narayanan? Murder 2 Star Who Once Roasted Ranveer Singh Over ‘Method Acting’, Now in Spotlight After Calling Kartik Aaryan ‘Terrible Actor’

Prashant Narayanan slams Kartik Aaryan as a “terrible actor,” revives old Ranveer Singh ‘method acting’ controversy.

Prashant Narayanan slams Kartik Aaryan as a “terrible actor". (Photo: X)
Prashant Narayanan slams Kartik Aaryan as a “terrible actor". (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 14, 2026 20:52:05 IST

Who Is Prashant Narayanan? Murder 2 Star Who Once Roasted Ranveer Singh Over ‘Method Acting’, Now in Spotlight After Calling Kartik Aaryan ‘Terrible Actor’

Actor Prashant Narayanan is back in the headlines after his sharp criticism of Kartik Aaryan sparked debate online. Known for his intense screen presence and unconventional roles, Narayanan has never shied away from speaking his mind and this isn’t the first time he has taken aim at a mainstream Bollywood star.

What Did Prashant Narayanan Say About Kartik Aaryan?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prashant Narayanan called Kartik Aaryan “one of the most terrible actors” and described him as “an extremely lucky person.” He further remarked that the actor is “only surviving because of his parents’ blessings.”

While he admitted he liked Kartik in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he said he hasn’t been impressed with his later performances. Questioning the audience response to Kartik’s films, Prashant added that there is a difference between “laughing with somebody and laughing at somebody,” suggesting that box office success does not always reflect strong acting.

The remarks have since gone viral, dividing social media between supporters and critics of both actors.

Prashant Narayanan’s Breakthrough With Murder 2

Prashant Narayanan rose to fame with his chilling performance in Murder 2 (2011), opposite Emraan Hashmi. In the film, he played a psychopathic and misogynistic serial killer, a role that drew comparisons to Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs.

His portrayal was widely appreciated for its intensity and psychological depth, earning him recognition as one of Bollywood’s most convincing on-screen antagonists.

Beyond Murder 2, Narayanan has appeared in films such as Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Shadows of Time, Bombil and Beatrice, and Via Darjeeling. He was also seen in the Netflix series Mai.

When He Roasted Ranveer Singh Over ‘Method Acting’

This is not the first time Prashant Narayanan has courted controversy. In an earlier interview, he criticised Ranveer Singh’s comments about entering a “dark space” to portray Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Dismissing the idea of extreme method acting for the role, Prashant bluntly said Singh was exaggerating and questioned the need for such intense preparation. His remarks triggered debate within the industry, with some actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly coming out in support of Ranveer Singh.

Why Prashant Narayanan Often Makes Headlines

Over the years, Prashant Narayanan has built a reputation not only for his dark, layered performances but also for his outspoken nature. Unlike many actors who avoid public criticism of peers, Narayanan has repeatedly expressed candid and sometimes controversial views about the industry.

With his latest comments on Kartik Aaryan going viral, the Murder 2 star once again finds himself at the centre of a Bollywood debate this time over talent, luck, and what truly defines stardom in Hindi cinema.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 8:52 PM IST
Who Is Prashant Narayanan? Murder 2 Star Who Once Roasted Ranveer Singh Over ‘Method Acting’, Now in Spotlight After Calling Kartik Aaryan ‘Terrible Actor’

QUICK LINKS