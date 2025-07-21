Farah Khan Sponsors English School Education for his house help Dilip’s Kids, Says ‘I don’t want them to work in homes’

Famous director and choreographer Farah Khan has made significant progress in providing a better future for her long-time cook Dilip’s children in a kind and thoughtful act among the pleasant sunshine. As she came to learn about Dilip’s incessant hard work and crucial contribution to his family, all his children have been enrolled in English-medium schools by Farah, among whom even pursued a culinary course.

The reason that they say, “I don’t want them to work in homes,” is also indicative of wanting upward mobility and better, which is driving this project. It is indicative of the hope that all young people have, no matter where they are from, to be able to have their dreams realized.

Farah’s Vision: Unlocking Potential Through Education Access

Farah Khan’s devotion to Dilip’s kids puts into focus the potential for transformation that education, especially English-medium education in India, has to offer. For most kids from economically backward backgrounds, good English education can result in a range of choices in professional life and better standard of living.

Earlier, domestic help children were usually caught up in systemic barriers to regular and quality education and were forced to drop out to add to family earnings. But by offering their access to English-medium schools, Farah is confronting this directly.

That one of Dilip’s daughters is being offered professional cooking training is most significant, opening the doors to possibilities for beginner work in the hospitality industry, a giant steps up from the pervasive domestic work. This shrewd investment in technical skills is making them more employable in a fast-growing sector.

Beyond the Household: A Pathway to Professional Growth

Farah’s behavior portrays an active approach of giving above charity; it’s a human potential investment. That Dilip’s children ought not to labor in homes portrays a high level of knowledge of what individuals desire and societal progress. Evidence tends to point out that the children of domestic workers who have steady schooling are considerably more likely to escape the cycle of intergenerational poverty. Farah is ensuring Dilip’s kids have the liberty to focus on studies and career development.

This step, along with giving them education in school, gives them confidence and exposure to society, leading them to professional upbringing and self-sufficiency, whether it be a hotel kitchen or some other skilled profession, and not just domestic service. Her steps are an inspiration, illustrating how one’s own acts of kindness can make waves of change.

