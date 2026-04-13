Former Australian Star Cricketer Praises Asha Bhosle, Says ‘She Carried Herself With Warmth And Generosity,’ Hails Her Legendary Career

Brett Lee Pays Emotional Tribute to Asha Bhosle, Remembers Iconic 2006 Collaboration

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has shared a deeply emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalling his memorable collaboration with her on the duet ‘You’re the One’. The heartfelt message came after news of the music icon’s passing, as fans and celebrities across the world continue to mourn the loss of one of India’s most celebrated voices.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Brett Lee posted a series of throwback pictures with Asha Bhosle, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside her. Remembering their time together in the studio, he highlighted not only her unmatched musical brilliance but also her humility and warmth, which had a lasting impact on him.

“I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity,” he wrote.

Brett Lee Remembers Asha Bhosle’s Humility and Musical Legacy

Extending his condolences to Asha Bhosle’s family and friends, the former Australian pacer shared that he felt fortunate to have shared even a brief moment with her. His message reflected deep respect and admiration for the legendary singer, whose influence transcended generations and borders.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,” he added.

The collaboration between Brett Lee and Asha Bhosle was part of the album Asha and Friends, which brought together international artists for a unique musical project. The track ‘You’re the One for Me’ became widely appreciated, especially for its fusion of cultures, with Lee even singing Hindi lines such as “Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga,” which delighted fans of both cricket and music.

In his autobiography ‘My Life’, Brett Lee had earlier described Asha Bhosle as the “Aretha Franklin of Indian music,” highlighting her global stature and timeless contribution to the world of music.

Lee filmed the music video in 2006 during his stay in India for the Champions Trophy. During his visit, he was approached by a music label as part of a special international collaboration project that eventually led to his duet with the legendary singer.

Final Rites at Shivaji Park With Full State Honours Amid Nationwide Tributes

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. According to Dr. Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital, she had been suffering from multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. Her final rites are scheduled at Shivaji Park with full state honors. Political leaders, film personalities, and music industry figures have gathered to pay their last respects to the iconic singer.

All Inputs From ANI.

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