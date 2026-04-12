Asha Bhosle Died: This Former Australian Star Cricketer Once Praised Working With Legendary Singer As A ‘Tremendous Opportunity’ After Iconic Duet

The music world mourns the loss of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle. The eminent singer, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, was famed for her evergreen voice and incredible versatility. The veteran singer had an illustrious career spanning over many decades, leaving an infinite musical legacy.

The veteran singer’s timeless classics from Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Kajra Mohabbat Wala to Rangeela Re and Dil Cheez Kya Hai captivated generations of listeners. Outside of music, she was also loved for her passion for cricket, the sport that once brought her and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee together.

Asha Bhosle and Brett Lee’s Amazing ‘You’re The One For Me’ Duet

In 2007, Asha Bhosle surprised music lovers all over the world by collaborating with the former Australian fast bowler in the song You’re The One For Me from the album Asha & Friends. The album featured a mix of Hindi and English music. The duet was an instant hit around the globe.

The music video also featured the fast bowler singing and strumming the guitar. This cross-cultural collaboration was a rare blend of music and cricket and was a massive hit among fans.

Brett Lee Calls Working With Asha Bhosle ‘A Tremendous Opportunity’

Brett Lee wrote about his experience of working with the legendary Asha Bhosle in his autobiography My Life. Speaking about the project, he said that collaborating with the iconic singer was a “tremendous opportunity.”

Brett Lee also said that the home cook, Asha Bhosle, was a “lovely gentlewoman” with a good sense of humour. He also said that she was the “Aretha Franklin of Indian music.”

He also said that he had written the lyrics to the song in just 30 minutes and found out a new facet of himself in the process.

Secret Shoot at the Champions Trophy

He also said that the music video of the song was shot at the 2006 Champions Trophy in India and that he kept it a secret from his team-mates.

He said he told them that he was going for a walk while filming the video.

Months later, the singer visited Bhosle at Sydney where she presented him with a signed album – something he has called “one of his favourite memories”.

Asha Bhosle Cause of Death

Asha Bhosle died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, after being admitted on 11 April with acute exhaustion and a chest infection.

Her son, Anand Bhosle confirmed the news and said her last rites would be at Shivaji Park.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle had earlier said that the singer had been hospitalized after a health scare.

Asha Bhosle Marriage: 92 year old First Marriage at age 16

Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16, against the wishes of her family. He was much older, and the marriage caused friction with her family, including her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle First Marriage: Abusive and ill-treatment Marriage with Ganpatrao

Bhosle later revealed that the marriage was abusive and ill-treating. She finally left the marriage while pregnant with her youngest child and returned home.

She said she had no ill will towards anyone and loved all the children she had from the marriage.

Asha Bhosle Second Marriage With RD Burman

When Asha Bhosle divorced her first husband she married the legendary music composer R. D. Burman in 1980. The pair had their ups and downs and eventually went to separate homes but their personal and professional admiration and respect for each other was unbroken.

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