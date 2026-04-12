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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer

Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice of modern Indian music, has died at 92. She was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Asha Bhosle got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle at a very young age- she was just 16, while he was 31.

Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92. Photos: X
Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 12, 2026 13:31:57 IST

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice of modern Indian music, has died at 92. She was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Earlier reports had raised concerns about her having a cardiac arrest. According to reports, she has not been doing well in terms of health for the last few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was admitted to the ICU on Saturday night. 

Is Asha Bhosle Alive or Not? Asha Bhosle Dies at 02 

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer who voiced popular songs such as “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Jaiya Aap Kahan Jayenge, “Rangeela Re,” and “Sharara Sharara,” was hospitalised in Mumbai hospital from last night. 

On Saturday night, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a statement on social media regarding her hospitalisation. Zanai wrote on Instagram, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request that you respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.” 

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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death 

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on April 11 due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The news was confirmed by Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle. Anand told reports outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”

Asha Bhosle Marriage: 92 Year Old First Marriage at Age 16 

Asha Bhosle got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle at a very young age- she was just 16, while he was 31. In an old interview, the legendary singer spoke about how she chose to marry against her family’s wishes. 

She said, “I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was.”   

She shared, “It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law.” 

Asha Bhosle First Marriage: Abusive and Ill-treatment Marriage With Ganpatrao 

Asha Bhosle said that he husband did not want her to stauy close to her family, especially her sister Lata Mangeshkar. For some time, things seemed to get better after the birth of her second son, Hemant, but the situation did not improve for long. 

She said, “There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I was finally asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son, Anand, and I went back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr. Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children, and life turned out okay.”

Asha Bhosle Second Marriage With RD Burman

After separating from her first husband, Asha Bhosle later found love with music composer RD Burman. They got married in 1980, which was the second marriage for both of them. 

It is said that RD Burman kept pursuing her for a long time before she agreed to marry him. Although they later started living separately due to personal differences, including his lifestyle, they always had respect and admiration for each other. 

Also Read: Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital 

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer
Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer
Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer
Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: ‘Abuse and Ill-Treatment,’ Legendary Singer Once Revealed Shocking Details About Her First Husband, Then Ended Up Marrying This Iconic Singer

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