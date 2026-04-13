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Home > Entertainment News > Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal

Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal

HCL’s 50th anniversary celebration with Arijit Singh went viral after employees got free late-night metro rides via DMRC partnership. The initiative highlighted safety, logistics, and work-life balance, sparking online jokes about corporate “appraisal” perks.

HCL 50th Anniversary Concert with Arijit Singh Goes Viral Over Free Metro Ride
HCL 50th Anniversary Concert with Arijit Singh Goes Viral Over Free Metro Ride

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 13, 2026 14:19:16 IST

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Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal

HCL Group recently marked its 50th anniversary, which celebrates its achievements in innovation and leadership within the industry. The tech giant dedicated its Noida campus as a festive celebration space to host a gala that will become a future corporate legend. Founder Shiv Nadar appeared at the event with his family members, Kiran Nadar and Roshni Nadar, to represent the company’s historical era, current time, and future leadership. The night reached its most important point when Arijit Singh performed live on stage as Bollywood’s playback king. The concert created strong emotional feelings between the performers and the thousands of audience members who attended, but the actual “viral” moment occurred after the last encore. 

HCL Teams Up with DMRC and Noida Metro for Post-Concert Crowd Management Initiative

HCL Technologies established an unusual transportation system with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Noida Metro because they needed to manage the difficulties that came with transporting a large audience during the nighttime hours. The employee Ayush Singh documented the post-concert scene through an Instagram video that became viral because it showed tech workers entering the metro station by displaying their HCL ID cards. 

Free Metro Ride Surprise Sparks Debate on Corporate Benefits and Workplace Happiness

The company surprised everyone by extending metro services to 12:30 AM while providing free transportation through the metro system for their employees. Ayush expressed his disbelief that actual events surpassed his original assumptions through his video, which triggered online discussions about the relationship between corporate benefits and workplace happiness.

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A post shared by Ayush Singh (@hii_itss_ayush)



Corporate Logistics and Employee Commute Strategy

The decision to facilitate a seamless transit experience via the Delhi Metro highlights a shift in how large-scale corporate events manage safety and logistics. By extending metro hours and removing the friction of ticketing, HCL bypassed the standard chaos of cab-hailing and surge pricing that usually follows major concerts.

Free Metro Ride Initiative Highlights Employee Safety and Corporate Branding Strategy

This strategic transport partnership ensured that thousands of employees could return home safely without the typical post-event bottleneck. For many workers, the convenience of a dedicated, free train ride was viewed as a high-value “hidden perk,” showcasing a level of operational planning that goes beyond mere entertainment. It reflects a growing trend where tech companies leverage local infrastructure to enhance their employer branding and internal culture.

Social Media Reactions and the Appraisal Narrative

People considered the gesture to be a caring gesture, but the “internet jury” on platforms like X and Instagram showed their disbelief by introducing humorous content. The phrase “Ye hi appraisal hai” (This is the appraisal) became a popular phrase for commenters who made jokes about receiving luxurious treatment that would result in losing their annual salary increases. The digital conversation demonstrates how present-day technology employees maintain a difficult connection to their non-wage job benefits.

HCL Tech Metro Service Sparks Debate on Work-Life Balance and Corporate Culture

HCL Tech’s ability to operate its own metro schedule was admired by many, but those same people found it contradictory that the company hosted a night event to showcase its dedication to work-life balance. The video became a viral sensation because it illustrates how social media users analyze every corporate benefit through their humorous commentary.

Also Read: Vijay Viral Video: Sudden Bicycle Jump Triggers Bomb Scare Rumors, Was TVK Chief Reacting To A Hidden Threat?

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Tags: arijit singhDMRCHCLNoida Metro

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Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal

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Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal

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Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal
Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal
Free Metro Ride After Arijit Singh Concert For HCL Employees Sparks Viral Buzz, Netizens Call It Appraisal
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