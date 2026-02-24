From Bold to Bhakti: Poonam Pandey Seeks Blessing From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan, Netizens Say ‘900 Chuhe Khake, Billi Hajj Ko Chali’

Actor-model Poonam Pandey recently visited Vrindavan, where she attended the satsang of Premanand Maharaj at his ashram. Opening up about the experience, Poonam spoke of the profound impact the spiritual retreat had on her—an experience rooted in devotion, inner transformation, and a deep sense of peace.

Reflecting on her long-standing connection with Maharaj ji’s teachings, she shared, “I have always watched Premanand Maharaj ji’s satsang with my mother. Listening to his words has brought a sense of calm and clarity into our home. But meeting him in Vrindavan truly felt like stepping into something divine.”

The visit turned even more personal when one of her questions was selected during Maharaj ji’s Sabha. Although he was unable to respond due to health concerns, Poonam embraced the moment with grace. “During his Sabha, one of my questions was selected. However, due to his health, he wasn’t able to respond. But I was not disappointed,” she said, reflecting a quiet acceptance and faith that transcended the need for verbal answers.

Describing the spiritual energy of the gathering, she added, “When Maharaj ji speaks, it feels as though God has chosen a voice to deliver a message. There is a certain purity and surrender that touches something very personal within you. You don’t just hear him, you feel him.”

Speaking about the essence of Vrindavan, she shared, “Vrindavan itself carries an energy that is impossible to ignore. There, you don’t greet people with ‘Namaste,’ you say ‘Radhe Radhe,’ and that carries a completely different vibration. The atmosphere feels sacred, and time seems to slow down.”

Deeply moved by the experience, Poonam revealed that her spiritual journey is far from over. “I’m going back to Vrindavan this April with my mother—not just seeking answers, but longing to feel that divine connection once again.”

