From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

Great news for ARMY, BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, will make a ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on August 25, 2025, has left fans screaming. The announcement was made on August 17 and within hours, ticketing sites had crashed thanks to ARMY’s enthusiasm, testimony to the global impact of V.

V Soaring Unprecedented Fan Excitement

ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch! 💜 🎟: https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj pic.twitter.com/cqwkiT6oyi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2025

The announcement captioned, “ARMY, you ready?” on the Dodgers’ social media, along with an array of V’s photos, collected 57,000 likes in a few hours and beyond 34,000 retweets, showing the showering support among the fans. Even MLB has confirmed this news via X. Ticket sites such as MLB.com and AXS.com went down as fans tried to buy tickets from them and were even reported down temporarily.

K-netizens were chatting over theqoo, making statements such as, “Daebak!” and, “V’s fans are so lucky!” marking the thrill of awaiting this event. This yet again signifies V’s bridging between K-pop and sports fandoms, a cultural explosion.

Star-Studded Dodgers Lineup

V will pitch right after Son Heung-min, who is scheduled for his appearance on August 27. This would make it a week packed with Korean icons at Dodger stadium. The Dodgers, who have a long history of appealing to diverse audiences are now going to serve with more global stars,

Fans are already speculating to witness V in the team’s signature uniform, with hearted eyes. This event, along with the Mookie Betts World Series Ring giveaway on the very same day, would guarantee an unforgettable experience for attendees.

BTS’ Continued Global Domination

Freshly off military service in June 2025, V and BTS are now gearing up for a spring comeback with a new album, as recently shared during a livestream that has received 7.3 million hits. With the Dodgers event, V scores one for himself by marrying the superstar culture of music to that of sports.

The event serves to further promote the multifaceted identity of Taehyung, but it also solidifies the bond between BTS and their fans-who will be greatly looking forward to witnessing this historic event. With V on the mound, his pitch will stand for the eternal value of BTS’s global influence.

