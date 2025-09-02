LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Naatu Naatu To Reddy Ikkada Soodu, Here’s Looking At 7 Best Groovy Songs Of NTR!

From Naatu Naatu To Reddy Ikkada Soodu, Here’s Looking At 7 Best Groovy Songs Of NTR!

NTR, the man of the masses, is celebrated for his unmatched energy and grace in dance. A true pan-India icon, he has delivered some of the finest performances in Indian cinema. Here’s a look at 7 of his most iconic, groovy dance numbers that continue to captivate fans

NTR’s top 7 groovy dance numbers that define his magic (Pc: Youtube)
NTR’s top 7 groovy dance numbers that define his magic (Pc: Youtube)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 2, 2025 12:05:31 IST

Man of the Masses, NTR has always delivered the best, combining energy and grace in every step of his dance. He is undoubtedly one of the finest performers in Indian cinema and a true pan-India icon. While he shines on screen with his performances, his dancing creates pure magic. So, let’s look at 7 of the best groovy dance numbers of NTR.

Naatu Naatu from RRR

In Naatu Naatu, NTR left everyone stunned with his high-energy dance moves and stood apart with his amazing expressions. The song made history by becoming the first Indian song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. It also secured a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song.

Chuttamalle from Devara
With Chuttamalle, NTR made the entire nation groove to his dance steps. His smooth moves and romantic chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor created sheer magic on screen. The song quickly became a fan favorite, surpassing 100 million views on YouTube.

Follow Follow from Nannaku Prematho
In Follow Follow, NTR nailed it with his style and incredibly groovy dance moves. Dancing across the streets while following the female lead, his sharp and synchronized steps left a lasting impression.

Reddy Ikkada Soodu from Aravindha Sametha
Bringing his trademark energy to the dance floor, NTR ruled in Reddy Ikkada Soodu. From his powerful expressions to his dynamic moves, he totally owned the song. As grand as the track is, NTR’s energy made it look even more spectacular.

Pakka Local from Janatha Garage
In Pakka Local, NTR set the stage on fire with his desi-style dance moves. His unmatchable energy and lightning-fast steps perfectly synced with the beats, turning the song into a mass entertainer. The song has been a fan-favorite for its high-energy, mass-appealing style and choreography.

Apple Beauty from Janatha Garage
In Apple Beauty, NTR stunned everyone with his swag and style. His energetic and powerful dance moves looked marvelous on screen, making the song an instant chartbuster.

Shambo Shiva Shambo from Adhurs
Blending hip-hop with desi swag, NTR nailed it in Shambo Shiva Shambo. With his cool style and infectious energy, he stole the show completely. His dance moves in this track remain a true crowd favorite.

Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR is currently collaborating with director Prashanth Neel on his next major project. The film is tentatively titled “NTR Neel” by fans and the media and is said to be the most ambitious project yet for the director of pan-India blockbusters.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Reunite With 90s Flair, Celebrate National Award And Aryan Khan’s Series

Tags: best NTR songsNTR best songsNTR groovy dance hits

