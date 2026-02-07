LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bullion market bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Amity University Iran oil
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Protests erupted across India on Friday against the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', with demonstrators burning effigies of the producer, director and actors at Subhash Chowk in Prayagraj. Protesters also demanded a ban on the OTT platform.

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 7, 2026 10:28:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

The controversy surrounding Netflix’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has intensified with protests erupting across several cities in India and effigies of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Manoj Bajpayee being burned.

Demonstrators have also issued a warning of blackening the faces of the actor and director if their demands for a ban are not met/ amid mounting legal action and public backlash, Manoj Bajpayee, best known for The Family Man, has reacted to the row, stating that the project was never intended to target any community. 

Protests Erupt Over Ghooskhor Pandat Movie 

Protests erupted across India on Friday against the Netflix film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, with demonstrators burning effigies of the producer, director and actors at Subhash Chowk in Prayagraj. Protesters also demanded a ban on the OTT platform.

You Might Be Interested In



The protesters alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. The protesters made it clear that if the film’s name and content are not changed within three days, protests will be held in Prayagraj and across the country.

Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey Effigies Burnt 

In Indore, the Brahmin community protested against Netflix’s upcoming film and burned effigies of the streaming service and Manoj Bajpayee, who stars in it. They were burned by the Parshuram Sena at Malwa Mill Chowk.

Warning that if their demands are not met, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey would face severe public backlash, a protester said, “We oppose the film; it should be banned, otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film.”

Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team.

Why Ghooskhor Pandat Is Facing Backlash? 

According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony.

Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of the grievances, triggering formal action. Police said there has been widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, with some groups warning of aggressive protests.

Authorities cited concerns about law and order and said a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against any attempt to harm community sentiment or disrupt public peace. Further legal proceedings and investigation are currently underway.

Parallel legal action is also unfolding in the national capital, with a writ petition filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of ‘Ghooskhor Pandat.’Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

The plea argues that associating the term ‘Pandat’ with corruption undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community and violates fundamental rights, while acknowledging that freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions.

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title.

Taking to his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that the intent of the series was not to target any community.

“When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying “a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation.”He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement.

Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director’s “consistent seriousness and care” in storytelling.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘With Love’ Movie Review: Abishan Jeevinth And Anaswara Rajan’s Nostalgic Romance Strikes A Chord; Netizens Praise Their Onscreen Chemistry

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 10:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ghooskhor PandatGhooskhor Pandat banGhooskhor Pandat netflixGhooskhor Pandat protestGhooskhor Pandat release dateGhooskhor Pandat trailerhome-hero-pos-4is Ghooskhor Pandat bannedlatest netflix movieManoj Bajpayeemanoj bajpayee on Ghooskhor Pandatneeraj pandey Ghooskhor Pandat

RELATED News

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

FROM Series Returns With Darker Secrets: Season 4 Release Date Out As Teaser Warns “Knowledge Comes At A Cost” – Watch

Centre Orders Netflix To Remove Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Amid Alleged Casteist Title Controversy

Was The Big Diamond Ring A Lie? Truth Behind Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar’s Rumoured Engagement Is Out, Know Real Reason Here

‘With Love’ Movie Review: Abishan Jeevinth And Anaswara Rajan’s Nostalgic Romance Strikes A Chord; Netizens Praise Their Onscreen Chemistry

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli’s RCB Sale: Are Manchester United Owners Set to Buy the IPL Franchise?

Dow Jones Stock Markets Futures Turn Positive as Tech Rebound Pushes Dow Past 50,000, Bitcoin Bounces

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch PAK vs NED Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Breaking Barriers in Indian Education: Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri Sets World Records and Redefines Educational Leadership

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Maha Shivratri 2026: Check Correct Date, Puja Rituals, Mantra, Tithi And Fasting Timings | Details Inside

Happy Propose Day 2026 on February 8: Valentine’s Week Day 2 Romantic 50+ Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Proposal Ideas

The Epstein Files PDF: Is THIS Word Repeated 859 Times In The Documents Fueling New ‘Secret Code’ Conspiracy Theories?

PM Modi Hails India–US Trade Deal, Calls It ‘Great News’ As Both Nations Announce Framework For Interim Agreement

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film
Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film
Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film
Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Protests Erupt, Effigies Burnt Across India, Threaten to Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s Face, Family Man Actor Reacts to Ban on Netflix Film

QUICK LINKS