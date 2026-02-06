‘With Love’ Movie Review: Abishan Jeevinth And Anaswara Rajan’s Nostalgic Romance Strikes A Chord; Netizens Praise Their Onscreen Chemistry

‘With Love’: Some films arrive without spectacle but leave a lasting emotional imprint. ‘With Love’ belongs firmly to that category. The Tamil romantic drama unfolds gently, drawing viewers into a world of awkward first meetings, unresolved teenage feelings and emotional honesty, rather than relying on grand cinematic gestures.

A Simple Setup With Emotional Depth

The film follows Sathya, played by Abishan Jeevinth, an introverted and insecure young man who reluctantly agrees to a blind date arranged by his sister. His meeting with Monisha, portrayed by Anaswara Rajan, begins as an uneasy coffee shop conversation but soon takes an unexpected turn. The two realise they once studied at the same school in Tiruchirappalli, sparking memories of first crushes, missed chances and unspoken emotions.

Monisha’s unusual suggestion, that they track down their respective school-time love interests to find closure, sets the narrative on a refreshing and emotionally layered path. What unfolds is less about romance as fantasy and more about confronting unresolved feelings from the past.

Director Madhan’s Strength Lies In Small Moments

Debut director Madhan shows a keen understanding of how meaningful romantic storytelling works. Instead of dramatic declarations, With Love thrives on subtle moments, hesitant glances, half-finished sentences and the quiet ache of regret. The writing avoids nostalgia for effect and instead treats these emotions with sincerity.

The film’s tone evolves gradually. What begins as light, conversational and often humorous slowly deepens into a thoughtful exploration of self-worth, vulnerability and emotional courage. The shift is subtle, making the emotional payoff feel earned rather than forced.

Throughout out the film you will have smile on your face

Fun, love, emotion all worked well

Lead pair performed good

Thin storyline

Performances And Music Elevate The Film

Abishan Jeevinth delivers a restrained yet impactful performance, capturing Sathya’s vulnerability with natural ease. Known previously for his directorial work, he proves his acting range with moments of emotional intensity. Anaswara Rajan, in contrast, brings warmth and confidence, providing a strong counterbalance to Sathya’s reserved nature.

Sean Roldan’s music plays a vital role, seamlessly guiding the film’s emotional rhythm, while Shreyaas Krishna’s cinematography bathes Trichy and Chennai in soft, golden hues. Together, these elements enhance the film’s nostalgic charm.

