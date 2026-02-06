Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Arrested After Hit-And-Run; Superstar Who Appeared in Over 400 Films Released on Bail- Watch Crash Video

Kerala Police have filed a case against Malayalam actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju following a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night that left two youths injured.

According to police officials, the vehicle involved in the collision was being driven by Raju. He was formally arrested in connection with the incident and later released on bail.

The Museum Police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 125 (A) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act, after the actor’s car collided with a bike.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: CCTV footage of the collision that occurred between actor Maniyanpilla Raju's car and a bike on 5th February, injuring 2 people. (Source: Police)







According to the Museum Police, the accident occurred around 9:30 pm in front of the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud.

The car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle carrying two youths, identified as Sooraj, a native of Sreekanteswaram, and Nidev, a resident of Sreevaraham.

Police said both riders sustained serious injuries in the collision. Sooraj suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev sustained injuries to his neck and leg. The injured were shifted for medical treatment following the accident.

Authorities stated that the car involved in the accident was being driven by Maniyanpilla Raju at the time.

According to the Museum Police, the actor allegedly did not stop at the scene immediately after the collision. Based on the investigation findings, the police registered his arrest in the case.

Following the arrest, Raju was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where he underwent a medical examination as part of the legal procedure, police officials confirmed.

Maniyanpilla Raju is a familiar face in Malayalam cinema, known for his long career as an actor and producer. He is famed for his work in films ‘Boeing Boeing’, ‘Chithram’, ‘Bangalore Days’ and ‘No.20 Madras Mail’, among others.

(Inputs from ANI)

