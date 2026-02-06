LIVE TV
Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? '800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi' Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji's Action-Packed Film

Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film

Delhi Police explained that recent reports about missing people in the capital city originated from incorrectly interpreted information, which showed that January 2026 missing person data remained within established historical patterns.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 6, 2026 12:30:06 IST

Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film

The overnight influx of conversation on missing persons in Delhi has caused a large scale debate, political response and social media conjecture. One of the most viral assertions is that the claims are connected to a promotional effort of the impending movie Mardaani 3 by Rani Mukerji.

Mardaani 3 Promotion Or Real Panic? How Is It Connected?

Mardaani 3 movie plot demonstrates how a missing persons investigation leads to the detection of secret networks which conduct human trafficking and organized crime operations. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy a courageous police officer who investigates unexplained disappearances in major cities. The plot shows how online predators use fake identities to target their vulnerable female and child victims through digital traps. The investigation reveals that Shivani has discovered a criminal organization which operates with both political and social protection. The film shows how modern Indian cities face challenges of justice and resilience while fighting against exploitation.

This story spread as a result of tweets that more than 800 individuals disappeared in the first half of January 2026, and it was assumed that the cases were growing at a disturbing pace. Delhi Police, however, has strongly disapproved of such allegations and has said that the figures were out of context and did not reflect any unwanted spike. According to official data, 1,777 cases of missing persons were registered in January 2026 (notably somewhat less than 1,786 in January 2025), which is only slightly less than the long term monthly average of about 2,000 cases in Delhi. According to police data, the number has been steadily close to 23,000-24,000 since 2016 despite the population increase. 

Delhi Police On Paid Misleading Promotions

Police also observed that the Online reporting system of complaints in Delhi is easy to use and it motivates families to report even precautionary complaints like temporary delays or brief communication gaps which would be resolved in a short span of time but would still be in the records unless closed. Delhi also ranks significantly below a number of international rates on missing persons per 100,000 people. Authorities came to the conclusion that the scandal demonstrates the fact that unproven data can easily breed fears and conspiracy theories whereas official statistics will paint a more objective and balanced picture of the events.

Also Read: ‘Misleading Paid Promotion’: Delhi Police Clarifies Reports On Viral Claims About Missing Person And Children In The City

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: delhi missing persons datadelhi missing persons viral claimdelhi policehome-hero-pos-1mardaani 3 promotionmardaani 3 publicity stuntmumbai policerani mukerji mardaani 3 controversyviral delhi missing children news

Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film

Mardaani 3 Promotion Crosses Line? ‘800 Adults, Children Missing In Delhi’ Viral Claim Reportedly A Publicity Stunt For Rani Mukerji’s Action-Packed Film

