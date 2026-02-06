LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Misleading Paid Promotion’: Delhi Police Clarifies Reports On Viral Claims About Missing Person And Children In The City

Delhi Police once again reminded citizens that they need to remain calm but alert in their message to the populace. They encouraged citizens not to propagate rumours and unproven information threatening that legal proceedings could be pursued against the perpetrators of misinformation.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 6, 2026 10:52:29 IST

The posts and reports of missing persons (especially children) on the social media resulted in panic among the population of the national capital, prompting a stern clarification issued by the Delhi Police on Friday.

What Did Delhi Police Say?



Delhi Police Clarifications

The official statement of the force posted through its checked X account called upon people that there is no cause to panic about the spread of the claims and that the condition does not indicate an abnormal increase in the cases. These statistics are in no way suggesting that the number of missing people have been higher compared to the past years, as according to the Joint Commissioner of the Delhi Police, Sanjay Tyagi, the recent numbers are actually negative, reflecting the declining numbers of the missing persons in the first half of 2026. The spokesperson emphasized that rumors and unconfirmed news may lead to unjustified fear particularly when dealing with sensitive matters that involve children. 

Missing Persons And Children Delhi

This was explained following the information given by PTI based on data cited that 807 individuals were reported missing in Delhi between January 1 to January 15 with many being women, girls and minors. Among these incidents, the Delhi Police reported that a large number of them were found to have originated in their families, and that there is no indication that there is any organized gangs/criminal networks involved in such incidents. Authorities emphasized the fact that the Delhi Police is guided by an open reporting policy and the cases of missing persons are received at the local stations, on the Internet, or the emergency response system (112). Investigations are carried out by dedicated Missing Persons Squads in each district and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch which give special priorities to cases involving children.

Delhi Police also promoted reporting of the actual missing person cases as soon as possible and emphasized that factual information can help a lot in tracking and reconnecting the people to their families. The authorities once again put up the message that people should not panic or fear because the general profile of the missing persons in Delhi is in line with the past years and not depicting an abrupt increase.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:52 AM IST
QUICK LINKS