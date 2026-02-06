Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Lucky Oberoi, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was shot dead on Friday in a targeted attack in Jalandhar’s upscale Model Town area. According to reports quoting police sources, the incident occurred outside the Model Town gurdwara when unidentified assailants opened fire on Oberoi’s car. The attackers allegedly arrived on a two-wheeler and fired at least five rounds at the vehicle while Oberoi was parking his car outside the gurdwara.

The gunfire shattered the car’s windows and left Oberoi critically injured.

What Police Said About The Killing of Lucky Oberoi

Following the shooting, Oberoi was immediately rushed to a private hospital with serious gunshot wounds. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police sources said.

Soon after the incident, a heavy police force was deployed at the crime scene. The area was cordoned off, and security arrangements were tightened to prevent further unrest.

Police teams have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the assailants. Officials reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the shooting and began preliminary inquiries into the case.

Who Was Lucky Oberoi?

Lucky Oberoi was a prominent AAP leader in Punjab. His wife had earlier contested the municipal elections as an AAP candidate but was unsuccessful.

The killing sparked sharp political reactions, with opposition leaders targeting the AAP-led Punjab government over the state’s law and order situation.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, strongly criticised the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order.

Punjab Grieves Murder Of Lucky Oberoi

In a post on X, Bajwa wrote, “Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?”

Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch.

The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens? Punjab… — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) February 6, 2026

He further added, “Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?”

Echoing similar concerns, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also reacted to the incident, stating that “law and order is in complete collapse in Punjab.”

