LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Lucky Oberoi, the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader, was shot dead in a brazen daylight attack in Jalandhar’s Model Town area. Unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds at his car outside a gurdwara before fleeing the scene.

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 6, 2026 10:08:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Lucky Oberoi, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was shot dead on Friday in a targeted attack in Jalandhar’s upscale Model Town area. According to reports quoting police sources, the incident occurred outside the Model Town gurdwara when unidentified assailants opened fire on Oberoi’s car. The attackers allegedly arrived on a two-wheeler and fired at least five rounds at the vehicle while Oberoi was parking his car outside the gurdwara.

The gunfire shattered the car’s windows and left Oberoi critically injured.

What Police Said About The Killing of Lucky Oberoi

Following the shooting, Oberoi was immediately rushed to a private hospital with serious gunshot wounds. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police sources said.

You Might Be Interested In

Soon after the incident, a heavy police force was deployed at the crime scene. The area was cordoned off, and security arrangements were tightened to prevent further unrest.

Also Read: ‘Nehru Saw 35 Crore People As A Problem, Indira 57 Crore’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack on Congress in Rajya Sabha, Says ‘This Is the Difference Between Us’

Police teams have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the assailants. Officials reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the shooting and began preliminary inquiries into the case.

Who Was Lucky Oberoi?

Lucky Oberoi was a prominent AAP leader in Punjab. His wife had earlier contested the municipal elections as an AAP candidate but was unsuccessful.

The killing sparked sharp political reactions, with opposition leaders targeting the AAP-led Punjab government over the state’s law and order situation.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, strongly criticised the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order.

Punjab Grieves Murder Of Lucky Oberoi 

In a post on X, Bajwa wrote, “Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?”

He further added, “Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?”

Echoing similar concerns, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also reacted to the incident, stating that “law and order is in complete collapse in Punjab.”

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Expressway To Open In 2026: Check Date, Route, And Cities It Will Connect

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aam Aadmi Partyaaphome-hero-pos-5jalandharLucky Oberoipunjab newspunjab police

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Expressway To Open In 2026: Check Date, Route, And Cities It Will Connect

‘Nehru Saw 35 Crore People As A Problem, Indira 57 Crore’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress In Rajya Sabha, Says ‘This Is The Difference Between Us’

‘Congress Left Things In Damaged State’: PM Modi Praises EU And US Trade Deals During Rajya Sabha Speech, Calls India ‘Future-Ready’

Delhi High Court Orders Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender After Rejecting Final Plea In Cheque Bounce Cases

West Bengal Budget: As Polls Near, Mamata Govt Announces ₹500 Monthly Increase In Lakshmi Bhandar- What We Know About The ‘Women-Friendly’ Scheme

LATEST NEWS

RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip After Rally as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of RBI Meeting

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Why Are Women In Iran Slamming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ‘World Hijab Day’ Message? ‘Shameful, Not Standing With Women’

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana After RCB’s Historic Second WPL Title Win

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

‘Leave Iran Now’: Donald Trump Tells American Citizens, Warns No Help Will Come – Iran-US War Fears Spike Amid Oman Nuclear Talks

Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara
Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara
Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara
Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

QUICK LINKS