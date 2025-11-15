Globetrotter Event: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli Shine In Star-Studded Varanasi Extravaganza

The Globetrotter event has gained massive global attention, driven by unofficial reports of international casting of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film headlined by Mahesh Babu and the promise of a large-scale adventure epic. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu arrived to an enthusiastic response, looking dashing as he took his seat. He first greeted his wife, Namrata and daughter Sitara, before exchanging greetings with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka Chopra Stuns At Globetrotter Event

Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous entrance, turning heads in a pink lehenga paired with heavy jewellery. Her appearance drew immediate attention from attendees as she made her way into the venue.

SS Rajamouli Arrives At Globetrotter Event With Rama Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli, the visionary behind the Baahubali franchise and the Oscar-winning RRR, arrived with his wife Rama Rajamouli. Inside the venue, he was greeted warmly by Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and MM Keeravaani Receive Grand Welcome

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, dressed in an all-black ensemble, arrived with his wife. The crowd also erupted into loud cheers as Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani entered the venue.

Where to Watch the Globetrotter Event Livestream

The Globetrotter event will begin shortly at Ramoji Film City. Viewers watching from home can tune in to the livestream on JioHotstar.

This event marks Rajamouli’s first major public update since the film moved into its pre-shoot phase earlier this year. The director is expected to outline the project’s scale and creative vision.

Rajamouli has previously described the upcoming film as “a globe-spanning survival story,” positioning it as an international action-adventure set across multiple continents.

