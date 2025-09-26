Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

Han So-hee, the popular South Korean actress, has become the focus of wide public attention due to her highly publicized relationships, persistent dating rumors, and candid revelations about her personal life. Her journey, both as an artist and a public figure, continues to be followed closely by fans and media.

Confirmed Relationships and Rumors

In early 2024, Han So-hee confirmed she was dating actor Ryu Jun-yeol, a romance that began shortly after his public breakup with singer-actress Hyeri. The relationship was very brief, lasting only two weeks, and became the center of a media frenzy after Hyeri posted a cryptic reaction on social media, sparking speculation and online debates. Both Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol publicly apologized for the tension, with Han admitting she felt overwhelmed by the scrutiny and rumors of infidelity.

Rumors also linked Han So-hee with celebrities such as G-Dragon and Song Kang, but her agency denied any romantic involvement with G-Dragon, clarifying that they are not even acquaintances. The speculation arose due to coincidental social media posts, but these were quickly refuted by both parties.

Social Media Controversies

Han So-hee’s dating life, especially with Ryu Jun-yeol, triggered heated social media exchanges. The most notable incident was when Hyeri’s one-word Instagram story—“Interesting”—was followed by Han So-hee’s equally pointed response, intensifying public intrigue and rivalry. Han later apologized for her online comments, acknowledging how the scrutiny affected her emotionally. The relationship ended soon after, with Han So-hee sharing a famous image of Nicole Kidman post-divorce, signaling her own breakup.

Despite these challenges, Han So-hee has spoken openly about her need for self-reflection and resilience. In her blog updates, she expressed her efforts to move past negative experiences and focus on personal growth.

Personal Life and Privacy

Born as Lee So-hee in Ulsan, South Korea, Han So-hee has always been protective of her privacy despite public interest in her relationships. She revealed in recent social media and blog posts that she is taking time to focus on herself and striving to live life at her own pace. Her candid reflections about happiness and self-acceptance suggest she aims to prioritize her mental health and career over ongoing romantic speculation.

Currently, Han So-hee is unmarried and not dating anyone publicly. She maintains a focus on her acting career, engaging with fans through Instagram and her personal blog, where she shares thoughtful insights about her experiences and personal growth.

This article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. Relationship details are subject to change, and private lives deserve respect. Always refer to official statements for confirmation.