LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

Han So-hee’s personal life drew attention in 2024 when she confirmed dating actor Ryu Jun-yeol, after being spotted together in Hawaii. She clarified their relationship began after his breakup with Hyeri, addressing rumors of overlap. Following heavy scrutiny, reports claimed the two separated weeks later, though details remain debated. Earlier, her agency denied dating model Chae Jong-seok. Han So-hee emphasized honesty with fans while apologizing for miscommunication during the controversy.

Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 26, 2025 15:48:02 IST

Han So-hee, the popular South Korean actress, has become the focus of wide public attention due to her highly publicized relationships, persistent dating rumors, and candid revelations about her personal life. Her journey, both as an artist and a public figure, continues to be followed closely by fans and media.

Confirmed Relationships and Rumors

In early 2024, Han So-hee confirmed she was dating actor Ryu Jun-yeol, a romance that began shortly after his public breakup with singer-actress Hyeri. The relationship was very brief, lasting only two weeks, and became the center of a media frenzy after Hyeri posted a cryptic reaction on social media, sparking speculation and online debates. Both Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol publicly apologized for the tension, with Han admitting she felt overwhelmed by the scrutiny and rumors of infidelity.

Rumors also linked Han So-hee with celebrities such as G-Dragon and Song Kang, but her agency denied any romantic involvement with G-Dragon, clarifying that they are not even acquaintances. The speculation arose due to coincidental social media posts, but these were quickly refuted by both parties.

Social Media Controversies

Han So-hee’s dating life, especially with Ryu Jun-yeol, triggered heated social media exchanges. The most notable incident was when Hyeri’s one-word Instagram story—“Interesting”—was followed by Han So-hee’s equally pointed response, intensifying public intrigue and rivalry. Han later apologized for her online comments, acknowledging how the scrutiny affected her emotionally. The relationship ended soon after, with Han So-hee sharing a famous image of Nicole Kidman post-divorce, signaling her own breakup.

Despite these challenges, Han So-hee has spoken openly about her need for self-reflection and resilience. In her blog updates, she expressed her efforts to move past negative experiences and focus on personal growth.

Personal Life and Privacy

Born as Lee So-hee in Ulsan, South Korea, Han So-hee has always been protective of her privacy despite public interest in her relationships. She revealed in recent social media and blog posts that she is taking time to focus on herself and striving to live life at her own pace. Her candid reflections about happiness and self-acceptance suggest she aims to prioritize her mental health and career over ongoing romantic speculation.

Currently, Han So-hee is unmarried and not dating anyone publicly. She maintains a focus on her acting career, engaging with fans through Instagram and her personal blog, where she shares thoughtful insights about her experiences and personal growth.

This article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. Relationship details are subject to change, and private lives deserve respect. Always refer to official statements for confirmation.

Tags: celebrity dating newshan so heeHan So-hee boyfriendHan So-hee breakupHan So-hee dating rumorsHan So-hee personal lifeHyeriK-drama actressKorean actress relationshipsRyu Jun-yeol

RELATED News

Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’
Viral Video: Ashneer Grover Teases Bigg Boss Wildcard Entry, ‘Haha, Salman Bhai Se Pooch Lo!’
“He did so much for people” Zubeen Garg’s Co-Musician Reflects on Singer’s Benevolence as Fans Pay Tribute
Rashika Dugal & Arjun Mathur Lead Hitchcock-Style Thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ ;Teaser Out Now; Hits Theatres October 10
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

LATEST NEWS

Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Breaking: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Leh Police
Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park – A Landmark Destination for Premium Events
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED
Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details

QUICK LINKS