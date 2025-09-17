Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched ‘Economics Topper’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Deewana In 1992
Home > Entertainment > Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992

Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched ‘Economics Topper’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Deewana In 1992

In 1992, Hansraj College students and faculty celebrated their economics topper, Shah Rukh Khan, by watching his debut film Deewana. Anurag Kashyap recalls the pride, unity, and festive atmosphere as the campus rejoiced over their senior’s big-screen success.

Hansraj’s proud moment: College unites to watch SRK’s debut Deewana, remembers Anurag Kashyap (Pc: X)
Hansraj’s proud moment: College unites to watch SRK’s debut Deewana, remembers Anurag Kashyap (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 16:12:17 IST

It was the year 1992 and the whole student body sat down to watch the screening of Deewana, a movie which featured their own senior as an economist of the college and topper, Shah Rukh Khan. Film director Anurag Kashyap, who had been a junior during this special incident, narrated the incident.

He remembered the pride and the joy that was seen all around the campus when the students and faculty alike rejoiced over one of their most successful alumni. It was not just a film, but a manifestation of the tight-knit community of the college and a mass celebration of the success of one of its former students ascending to the stars in a very short time.

The Economics Topper’s Big Break 

With a degree in Economics, Shah Rukh Khan was a well-known face on campus even before his acting career was off and hence his success was personal to many. Deewana was not only a movie, but a phenomenon to the Hansraj community when it came out. They did not view him as a far-flung celebrity but as their own, when he first appeared on the big screen.

The college administration eased the screening process, making the event very festive that emphasized the close relationship between students, the alumni and the college. This incident highlighted the tradition of developing talent in the college be it academics or arts.

A Cinematic Milestone for the College 

The collective viewing of Deewana was a historical event of Hansraj College. He had a taste of collective pride, the national recognition of the fact that Shah Rukh Khan had become a national star and not just a talented campus actor. The recollection of this incident by Anurag Kashyap says a lot about the influence that Shah Rukh Khan made on his colleagues and juniors.

This is a compelling generational anecdote of the life of a cherished alumnus, which has been carried down through the generation of Hansraj students. It is a reminder that he was not a King Khan before he happened to be the mere economics topper whose success was the privilege of all the people who had the honor to attend the same hallowed halls. The incident made him a legend in the college history, and an inspiration to even the future generations of students.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta Was Offered THIS Huge Amount For Bigg Boss But Here’s Why She Refused It

Tags: Anurag KashyapDeewanashah rukh khan

Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992

Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992

Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992
Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992
Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992
Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched 'Economics Topper' Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana In 1992

