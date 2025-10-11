Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! What Does The Angry Young Man’s Net Worth And An Exceptional Career Look Like?

Amitabh Bachchan, The Angry Young Man: Lights. Camera. Legend!

Guess whose birthday it is today? “Naam toh suna hi hoga…”, Yes, it’s none other than the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, turning a fabulous 83!

From angry young man to evergreen superstar, Big B has ruled the silver screen, TV screens, and our hearts with a voice that rumbles like thunder and a swag that generations still can’t match. With over 200 films, countless awards, and dialogues that echo through time (“Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain…”), he’s more than just a megastar, he’s a movement.

As we celebrate his cinematic saga today, one thing’s clear: legends don’t age, they evolve, inspire, and continue to set the stage on fire.