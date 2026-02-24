LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

On February 24, 2026, Natural Star Nani celebrates his 42nd birthday. From a silent Hyderabad suburb to Tollywood fame, Ghanta Naveen Babu’s journey from clap assistant to pan-Indian superstar showcases authenticity, a ₹150 crore net worth, a luxury lifestyle, and blockbuster hits like The Paradise.

Happy Birthday Nani: Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Rise, Luxury Life, and Net Worth
Happy Birthday Nani: Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Rise, Luxury Life, and Net Worth

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:01:02 IST

Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

The date of February 24, 2026, represents the 42nd birthday celebration for Ghanta Naveen Babu, who people know as Natural Star Nani.

Nani has transformed the Tollywood industry by establishing himself as an outsider from Hyderabad’s silent suburbs who lacks any connection to the film industry.

The Paradise marks his most ambitious project yet, which shows fans how a former clap assistant has transformed into a pan-Indian superstar.

His journey proves that genuine authenticity produces a stronger impact than artificiality, which makes him one of today’s most successful and adored actors.

Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Net Worth and Luxury Lifestyle

The financial trajectory of the Jersey star displays exceptional growth because Ghanta Naveen Babu now possesses a net worth of approximately ₹150 crore in 2026.

Nani has advanced from his initial salary of ₹4,000 per month as an assistant director to his current film fee of ₹35–40 crore. He possesses assets that include a magnificent designer villa worth ₹40 crore located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and a collection of luxury vehicles that include BMW sedans and high-end SUVs.

He uses his wealth to support experimental filmmaking through his production company Wall Poster Cinema while preserving his normal “boy-next-door” image.

Success Story Behind The Paradise Star

The success story behind The Paradise star is rooted in a gritty decade-long grind that began behind the scenes. Nani started his film career by working as a “clap director,” and then he became a radio jockey who went by his stage name “Non-stop Nani” before his film debut in Ashta Chamma, which happened in 2008.

His diverse background enabled him to understand audience preferences. His new movie, The Paradise, which Srikanth Odela directed, shows him in a completely different way from his “Natural Star” image because he plays a character who exhibits raw intensity during the 1980s Secunderabad time period.

The two movies Eega and The Paradise, which Nani chose as his work, both demonstrate his ability to perform different roles and these selections established him as a self-made superstar.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Tags: Ghanta Naveen BabunaniNatural StarThe Paradisetollywood

QUICK LINKS