Home > Entertainment > This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

This Week’s OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can’t Miss

The last week of February 2026 brings a digital feast for viewers. Netflix drops Bridgerton S4 Part 2 and thriller Accused. Prime Video premieres pirate adventure The Bluff and war biopic Ikkis. JioHotstar offers Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

OTT releases this week
OTT releases this week

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 24, 2026 11:55:46 IST

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

The last week of February 2026 will become a digital carnival for Indian viewers who will access various content, which includes Regency-era romances and high-octane pirate adventures. 

The streaming services Netflix and Prime Video provide their audiences with highly awaited sequel shows and original content that features famous actors.

The current selection provides two distinct viewing options because it includes both a biographical war drama and a black comedy film, which take place in different countries.

Netflix Highlights and Bridgerton Fever

The streaming giant Netflix will control all discussions this week because Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will launch on February 26. The new installment expands its narrative using Benedict Bridgerton’s quest for the “Lady in Silver,” which will deliver both romantic and scandalous elements.

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

The psychological thriller Accused, which features Konkona Sen Sharma, will join the catalog as its first entry on February 27. The film depicts a doctor’s struggle through sexual misconduct accusations, which creates an authentic, suspenseful story for viewers who enjoy domestic thrillers.

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

Prime Video and Global Cinema on JioHotstar

The Bluff, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a former pirate queen who must return to violence for family protection, will release on February 25 through Prime Video.

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

Ikkis, which Sriram Raghavan directed, serves as a major entry into the biographical war film genre through its depiction of Param Vir Chakra hero Arun Khetarpal, whose life exists as a biopic of Agastya Nanda. 

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

JioHotstar provides two major cinematic experiences through its Oscar-nominated One Battle After Another, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, and its final episode of the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to create a weekend filled with high production value and global storytelling.

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 9:20 AM IST
This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss
This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss
This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss
This Week's OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can't Miss

