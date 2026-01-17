LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, with expectations of higher collections over the weekend.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1. Photo: X
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 17, 2026 12:18:47 IST

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

Vir Das’ comedy-thriller Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has finally arrived in theatres on January 16, 2026, marking the actor-comedian’s return to the big screen with a quirky spy caper. The film has generated buzz since the release of its trailer, with audiences eager to see Das in a new avatar, blending humour, action, and espionage in a light-hearted narrative aimed at entertaining viewers across age groups.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection 

According ot a Sacnik report, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, though these figures are early estimates and may be revised later. The film posted a fairly decent performance on Friday, with expectations of higher collections over the weekend. 

Reports also indicate that the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.57 per cent, with evening and night shows witnessing the strongest turnout. 

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Story

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos follows Happy Patel, a clumsy yet wildly enthusiastic would-be spy who dreams of matching the legacy of his parents—two celebrated British secret agents. Determined to prove himself, Happy joins MI7, but repeated blunders see him fail the training programme.

Refusing to give up on him entirely, the agency assigns Happy a seemingly low-stakes mission in Goa: rescue a white woman being held inside a bizarre fairness-cream manufacturing factory. What begins as a routine operation quickly spirals into chaos, pulling Happy into a web of crime, conspiracies, and personal reckonings.

As he navigates danger with accidental heroics, Happy is forced to confront his insecurities, embrace his Indian roots, and discover what it truly means to be a spy—often succeeding in spite of himself. The film blends slapstick humour with spy-thriller tropes, leaning into absurd situations, emotional growth, and offbeat action.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 12:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS