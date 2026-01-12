Happy Patel – Khatarnak Jasoos Sequel Coming? Sunil Grover’s ‘Unees Bees’ Act With Aamir Khan Sparks Buzz | Watch

With just a few days left to the cinematic release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos on January 16, 2026, the promotional campaign has unexpectedly turned into a funny affair for the audience.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and already creates a lot of buzz, as it is the first film directed by Vir Das and the long-awaited comeback of Imran Khan.

At the same time, a newly uploaded video, which shows comedian Sunil Grover, has drawn attention to the possibility of a franchise. Grover, reprising his uncanny ‘unees bees’ (19-20) mimicry of Aamir Khan, has left the internet in splits while dropping major clues about the film’s future.

Sunil Grover Sequel Hint

On January 12, 2023, Aamir Khan Productions released an exceptional piece of meta-marketing in which Sunil Grover takes over the producer’s chair and fully interprets Aamir’s character. The sketch culminates when Grover gives director-actor Vir Das not only an advance cheque for the current film but also for the sequel.







With his bold prediction of an Oscar win and a box-office bonanza, Grover’s act becomes a playful gesture towards the audience that the filmmakers are already considering future scenarios.

The hint of Sunil Grover’s sequel has sparked discussions that Happy Patel is intended to be a comedy-spy series that runs for a long time rather than just a one-off project.

Happy Patel Release Date

The wild and tumultuous energy of the promo is a perfect prelude to the atmosphere that will be present at the release of Happy Patel this Friday. The video shows Aamir Khan establishing himself, but in a very funny way, as he is literally tossed out by his own security after Vir Das has, in a joking manner, pointed to Grover as the “real” producer.

The use of such a satirical angle has effectively brought out the film’s signature quality: its mix of clumsy espionage and sharp-witted humor. Besides having such brilliant actors as Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar, the film explores the unintentional escapades of a misdirected spy.

With all the excitement around it all, the cinema world is closely monitoring the situation to find out whether this “Khatarnak” mission turns out to be the first significant comedy blockbuster of 2026.

