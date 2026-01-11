Is Mahhi Vij’s Strong Bond With Nadim Nadz Behind Her Split With Jay Bhanushali? Her Instagram Post Sparks Buzz

Though a lot has been said about Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali being a source of gossip, no one would have thought that their separation intelligence would leave all of television industry stunned. While fans struggle to accept this news, Mahhi has recently paid a very heart-touching tribute through social media to her bestie Nadim Nadz.

On his birthday, Mahhi shared a super intimate photo along with a caption that aroused the curiosity of many people regarding their relationship. Calling Nadim her “heart, home, and family” was the signal to the public that her personal life is full of drama and thus, she is the center of attraction.

Fans and social media sleuths are very eager to write this off as a new love affair; however, Mahhi has been quite adamant meanwhile about describing a “soul connection” that is above mere labels and has been stressing that Nadim is the one who has helped her the most during this difficult transition.

Mahhi Vij’s Bond with Nadim Nadz

The bond shared between Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz is consistent with their supportive actions over the years. Recently, Mahhi has made it clear publicly that she is “soul” with Nadim, acknowledging him as the main giver of her emotional peace.

Rather than being a mere source of her public relations, their connection seems to be a substantial part of her support system. Even though the public still arises speculation about a romantic turn after her separation from Jay Bhanushali, the truth is that there is a strong platonic closeness between them.

Mahhi’s expression of calling him her “home” signifies that there is a huge level of comfort and security which she is prioritizing while she is pregnant with her new single reality.

Nadim Nadz’s Salman Khan Connection

A major theme in this story is that Nadim Nadz happens to be Salman Khan’s close friend. The relationship is not only casual but also Nadim is part of the top-notch circle of the Bollywood star and the connection has existed for several years.

This relationship gives Nadim the reputation of being a discreet and loyal person in the industry. For Mahhi, having a friend who is already in the glare of the spotlight and who has a past with someone as powerful as Salman Khan is like having a double advantage of protection and viewpoint.

Nadim’s long friendship with the “Bhai” of Bollywood brings down the high-profile atmosphere where these personal matters are now taking place.

