‘Nanga Hone Ki Kya Jarurat Thi?’ Vidyut Jammwal Once Again Goes Nude for Tree-Climbing, Video Shocks Internet

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has once again set social media buzzing after sharing a video of himself climbing a tree in the nude, leaving the internet stunned and divided. The actor, known for his extreme fitness routines and commitment to Kalaripayattu, posted the clip on Instagram with a spiritual explanation, but the bold visual quickly drew shocked reactions, with many users questioning the need for such a move and sparking a fresh online debate.

Vidyut Jammwal Latest Nude Post

Vidyut Jammwal shared a post on Instagram, where he was seen rapidly scaling the tree without any clothing, with his back discreetly covered using an “evil eye” emoticon.

In the caption, the actor explained that as a Kalaripayattu practitioner, he follows the yogic practice of Sahaja once every year. He described Sahaja as a return to natural ease and instinct, helping build a deeper connection with nature and inner awareness.







He added, “Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding.”

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “lekin ped pe chadhne ki liye nanga hone ki kya jarurat thi>”

Second user commented, “Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir Aap to mahan ho.”

Another user commented, “Why does Vidyut Jamwal sometimes train without clothes?”

