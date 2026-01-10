LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics donald trump pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

O'Romeo: The makers of ‘O’Romeo’ have unveiled a highly anticipated teaser, giving fans the first glimpse into the intense world of Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest directorial. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises a gripping revenge romance inspired by real events.

O'Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch (Pic Credits: X)
O'Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 10, 2026 13:10:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

O’Romeo: The makers of ‘O’Romeo’ have unveiled a highly anticipated teaser, giving fans the first glimpse into the intense world of Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest directorial. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises a gripping revenge romance inspired by real events.

You Might Be Interested In

The teaser showcases raw emotions, a compelling narrative, and an ensemble cast, setting the stage for one of 2026’s most talked-about films.

You Might Be Interested In

Unrequited Love And Emotional Turmoil

‘O’Romeo’ explores a story of unrequited love, with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri at the heart of a passionate yet stormy romance. The teaser hints at a tale of love, heartbreak, and the lingering consequences of rejection. 

Fans also get glimpses of prominent actors like Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia, adding depth and excitement to the narrative.

Rising Anticipation For A Valentine’s Release

The film’s bold first look has intensified excitement, teasing a visually and emotionally gripping cinematic journey. With Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling style and a powerhouse cast, ‘O’Romeo’ promises a fresh take on themes of love, loss, and revenge.

The movie is set to release in theaters during Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026, making it a perfect blend of romance and drama for audiences.

ALSO READ: Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 1:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: O Romeo movieo-romeoSajid NadiadwalaShahid KapoorShahid Kapoor Triptii Dimritriptii dimriVishal Bhardwaj Movie

RELATED News

Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma Light Up Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben’s Sangeet In Udaipur With Energetic Thumkas | Watch VIRAL Video

Parasakthi Movie Review: ‘Dreams Big but Falls Short’ Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions, Second Half Draws Heavy Criticism

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumours About Her Sexuality, Clears Up Speculation

Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, ‘Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone’

LATEST NEWS

After Maduro, Is Vladimir Putin Next? Trump’s Cryptic Reply When Asked If Russian President Could Be Captured Like Venezuelan President

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

Who Is Nadine de Klerk? South African Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians With a Clutch All-Round Show

Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

From Maruti Suzuki To Toyota: These Car Makers Topped The Sales Charts In CY25

‘Come To The Streets, Seize Public Spaces’: Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Popular Revolt Amid Iran Protest Violence

Ramesh Awasthi’s Son’s Wedding: Kanpur MP Proves That the Common Man Is the Biggest ‘VVIP’

UP Government Eases RTE Admissions; Child’s Aadhaar Card No Longer Mandatory

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch
O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch
O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch
O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

QUICK LINKS