Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

The censor certificate list that was recently released for Tamil film Parasakthi has raised a huge uproar among Telugu audiences who accuse the film of using a derogatory term ‘Golty’ for the people from the Telugu community. Such clippings of the censor report got a very wide circulation on social media, eventuating viewers to show their discontent through the term’s supposed presence.

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark

While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) document itself mentions different dialogues and cuts, the assertion that a particular line contains the word ‘Golty’ as a slur has turned into the main point of online argument, with many Telugu users considering it as an offensive allusion to their language and culture. The issue has opened up discussions on sensitivity, representation and the accountability of filmmakers in portraying inter regional dynamics. Users of social media in the Telugu language, as well as major accounts and influencers, heightened the matter by demanding a prohibition on the film or taking legal actions, while some of them were even asking the state authorities and cultural institutions to step in. The campaigns and posts that were rebuking the alleged use of the slur quickly went viral, indicating a wider dissatisfaction among some parts of the viewers. In contrast, the proponents of the movie’s creative choices are tom-tomming the liberty of art and the surrounding circumstances, stating the comprehension of the dialogue should be grounded in the dramatic action, the characters, and the intention of the narrative and not be arbitrarily judged.

Parasakthi Movie

The present situation on the net is a dialogue that comprised not only the representatives of the corresponding communities but also the industry people involved. The CBFC has not yet made its stand clear regarding the defamation allegation, and the producers have not come out with any official statement on the matter of a ban. The fracas has been pointed out by several observers as a case showing the ongoing problems of Indian cinema with cultural sensitivity and regional harmony, calling for concern as the social media platforms can very quickly turn local complaints into national discussions. The argumentation is still in process, and the eventual impact on the film’s release and public reception in the Telugu market is still unpredictable.

