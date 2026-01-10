LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei pakistan audi crude imports Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

Those against the supposed line have said that everyday or funny use of local stereotypes can mistakenly reinforce bad views, thus causing the film to be either changed or its premiere in Telugu speaking areas to be completely stopped.

(Image Credit: IMDB)
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 10, 2026 12:10:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

The censor certificate list that was recently released for Tamil film Parasakthi has raised a huge uproar among Telugu audiences who accuse the film of using a derogatory term ‘Golty’ for the people from the Telugu community. Such clippings of the censor report got a very wide circulation on social media, eventuating viewers to show their discontent through the term’s supposed presence.

You Might Be Interested In

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark

While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) document itself mentions different dialogues and cuts, the assertion that a particular line contains the word ‘Golty’ as a slur has turned into the main point of online argument, with many Telugu users considering it as an offensive allusion to their language and culture. The issue has opened up discussions on sensitivity, representation and the accountability of filmmakers in portraying inter regional dynamics. Users of social media in the Telugu language, as well as major accounts and influencers, heightened the matter by demanding a prohibition on the film or taking legal actions, while some of them were even asking the state authorities and cultural institutions to step in. The campaigns and posts that were rebuking the alleged use of the slur quickly went viral, indicating a wider dissatisfaction among some parts of the viewers. In contrast, the proponents of the movie’s creative choices are tom-tomming the liberty of art and the surrounding circumstances, stating the comprehension of the dialogue should be grounded in the dramatic action, the characters, and the intention of the narrative and not be arbitrarily judged.

Parasakthi Movie 

The present situation on the net is a dialogue that comprised not only the representatives of the corresponding communities but also the industry people involved. The CBFC has not yet made its stand clear regarding the defamation allegation, and the producers have not come out with any official statement on the matter of a ban. The fracas has been pointed out by several observers as a case showing the ongoing problems of Indian cinema with cultural sensitivity and regional harmony, calling for concern as the social media platforms can very quickly turn local complaints into national discussions. The argumentation is still in process, and the eventual impact on the film’s release and public reception in the Telugu market is still unpredictable.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Parasakthi Movie Review: ‘Dreams Big but Falls Short’ Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions, Second Half Draws Heavy Criticism

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 12:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Parasakthi MovieParasakthi Movie Reviewparasakthi ratingSreeleela

RELATED News

Parasakthi Movie Review: ‘Dreams Big but Falls Short’ Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions, Second Half Draws Heavy Criticism

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumours About Her Sexuality, Clears Up Speculation

Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, ‘Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone’

Were Kartik Aaryan And His Rumoured Teen Girlfriend In The Same Goa Hotel Sharing Same Rooms? Insiders Clear the Air, ‘The Two Stayed In…’

LATEST NEWS

Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

From Maruti Suzuki To Toyota: These Car Makers Topped The Sales Charts In CY25

‘Come To The Streets, Seize Public Spaces’: Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Popular Revolt Amid Iran Protest Violence

Ramesh Awasthi’s Son’s Wedding: Kanpur MP Proves That the Common Man Is the Biggest ‘VVIP’

UP Government Eases RTE Admissions; Child’s Aadhaar Card No Longer Mandatory

Deraiya Group – A Journey Built On Vision, Values and Trust

7 Minutes 11 Seconds Viral MMS: Truth Behind ‘Marry’ And ‘Umair’ Arrest In Pakistan

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know
Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know
Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know
Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS