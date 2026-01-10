Parasakthi Movie Review: ‘Dreams Big but Falls Short’ Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions, Second Half Draws Heavy Criticism

Sivakarthikeyan’s highly anticipated historical drama Parasakthi finally hit the theaters after receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film hit theaters on January 10, with fans quickly taking to cinemas and social media to share their initial reactions.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics, with early reviews praising its ambition but criticising its execution, particularly in the second half.

Parasakthi Movie Review

One user commented that the first half of Parasakthi is dull and overlong, “Film jumps straight into the story with an authentic period setup, but drags right after the setup with a very slow narration and a filler love track that takes up most of the time and is boring. Interval is ok. 2nd half awaits!”

Second user took dive into the first half, saying, ““POOR FIRST HALF” Authentic visuals and solid casting can’t mask a sluggish narrative. Narration remains flat with no strong dramatic pull. Lacks emotional depth.”

#Parasakthi First Half Review : “POOR FIRST HALF” 👉Authentic visuals and solid casting can’t mask a sluggish narrative. 👉Narration remains flat with no strong dramatic pull 👉 Lacks emotional depth#ParasakthiReview #SivaKartikeyan — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) January 10, 2026







Another user wrote, “Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short. The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time. Unlike Iruvar, where the characters and atmosphere seamlessly pull us into the era, Parasakthi leaves us firmly in the present.”

#Parasakthi Rating: 1.5/5.. 1st half ok.. 2nd half, drag, சொதப்பல்.! 😔

(Neutral Review from premier show audience) Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short. The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time.… pic.twitter.com/UVNdFahOii — Mr.பழுவேட்டரையர் (@mrpaluvets) January 10, 2026







Meanwhile, netizens give mixed reviews as one user said, “First half : Jayam Ravi steals d show as a villain. Adharva – one of the best role in career. Sika as usual dummy role as like in Velaikkaran.”

Another said, “In her latest period piece, Sudha Kongara delivers action, intrigue, romance and songs in a gripping drama.”

Why Parasakthi Receives 25 Cuts by CBFC?

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi delves into themes of anti-Hindi agitations and Tamil identity, with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, and music composed by G.V. Prakash.

Ahead of its release, the makers implemented 25 cuts mandated by the CBFC, amounting to 52 seconds, including muting the slur “Golti” twice and adding disclaimers. However, this move sparked backlash from Telugu audiences, who pointed out that the Telugu-dubbed version uses the phrase “Jai Telugu” instead, leading some viewers to accuse the team of hypocrisy and call for a boycott.

