Home > Entertainment > The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

The Raja Saab collected approximately Rs 45 crore net in India on its opening day across all languages. Additionally, paid preview shows on Thursday brought in Rs 9.15 crore, taking the total opening collection to about Rs 54.15 crore.

The Raja Saab Overtakes Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 10, 2026 09:17:50 IST

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

Prabhas’ latest release, The Raja Saab, has made an impressive start at the box office, bringing an end to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar long-standing dominance. The horror-comedy, directed by Maruthi, earned a good amount on its opening day in India, marking one of the strongest non-action openings for the actor in recent years. 

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection

As per early estimates from Sacnik, The Raja Saab collected approximately Rs 45 crore net in India on its opening day across all languages. Additionally, paid preview shows on Thursday brought in Rs 9.15 crore, taking the total opening collection to about Rs 54.15 crore. 

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab hit theaters on Friday and saw strong footfalls right from the start, especially in Telugu-speaking markets where Prabhas commands a devoted fan base. Initial box office trends indicated that audience curiosity about seeing the star in a horror-comedy role played a key role in driving the film’s opening. 

The Raja Saab Overtakes Dhurandhar 

The Raja Saab also surpassed Dhurandhar in terms of opening-day collections. According to Sacnik, the Ranveer Singh-led film, which dominated the domestic box office for more than five weeks, had earned Rs 28 crore on its first day. With a stronger Day 1 haul, Prabhas’ starrer has now overtaken Dhurandhar’s opening-day figures, marking a notable shift in the box office landscape. 

The Raja Saab Story 

The Raja Saab story revolves around a young successor who steps into power by embracing his royal legacy as well as his defiant streak, ushering in a reign as Raja Saab marked by bold and unconventional rules. 

The Raja Saab Cast 

The Raja Saab cast includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, and others. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 8:42 AM IST
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

